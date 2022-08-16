Stock market updates and economic news for August 15, 2022

Disney is under pressure to create ESPN, the sports-focused division that has been its traditional profit engine. Credit… George Ruhe/The New York Times

Third Point, an activist investment firm, has bought a new stake in entertainment giant Disney and is pushing for the company to make a number of changes, including splitting off ESPN, quickly taking full control of the service of Hulu streaming and the installation of new board members. , according to a letter sent to Disney, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times.

Third Point, which is run by billionaire investor Daniel S. Loeb, had recently ended a different campaign at Disney. The company disclosed a stake in Disney in 2020, worth more than $900 million at its peak, and pushed Disney to invest more in streaming. He sold all of his shares in the company in the first quarter of this year, according to regulatory filings. Third Point did not disclose the size of its current stake in Disney, but a person with knowledge of the investment who was not authorized to speak publicly described it as close to $1 billion.

Third Point’s latest campaign presents a new challenge for Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The company’s board of directors last month renewed his contract until July 2025, after a tumultuous period that embroiled Disney in partisan political controversies. Disney is also still trying to rebuild its balance sheet after the peak of the pandemic.

Disney’s bet on steam, at the center of Third Points’ previous campaign, paid off: Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in the last quarter, far more than Wall Street had expected.

This quarter’s results are important proof that Disney’s complex transformation is succeeding, and such is our confidence in Disney’s current trajectory that we have in recent weeks repurchased a significant stake in the company, Mr. Loeb wrote in the letter.

Still, Disney’s stock is down about 20% year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500, amid a broader sector wringing its hand over direct streaming profitability in the consumer. Shares of Netflix have fallen 58% since January. Disney shares rose about 2% on Monday after Mr. Loebs’ letter. We welcome the views of all of our investors, Disney said in a statement that went on to highlight the company’s strong recent financial results. Our independent and experienced Board of Directors has significant expertise in branded, consumer-facing and technology businesses, as well as talent-driven businesses, the statement added. Loeb said he’s encouraged by Disney’s streaming efforts, but he said the company could move more quickly away from declining cable assets and into growing streaming services. fast. In the United States, about 7.5% of cable customers cut cable in the last quarter, up from 4% a year earlier, according to research firm LightShed Partners. Chief among Mr. Loebs’ demands, which he acknowledged may already be in the works, is to buy out Comcast’s remaining stake in Hulu. In 2019, Disney said it would acquire Comcast’s one-third stake in Hulu for at least $5.8 billion in the coming years, with the final price to be determined by independent arbiters. Since then, Comcasts unit NBCUniversal has taken steps to move high-profile TV programming away from Hulu in a bid to bolster its own streaming service, Peacock. Analysts have estimated that buying Comcast’s stake in Hulu would cost at least $9 billion. Mr. Loeb also urged Disney to spin off from ESPN, the division that has been Disney’s traditional profit engine, as it would give the sports broadcaster greater flexibility to pursue business initiatives that may be more difficult under of Disney, such as sports betting, he wrote. ESPN’s lineup of live games makes Disney’s cable channel package more valuable in negotiations with cable companies like Comcast and Charter. Disney also highlighted ESPN’s contribution to its streaming business, telling investors last week that the sports-focused service ESPN+ had 22.8 million paying subscribers in July. And, above all, ESPN generates significant revenues and profits. Led by ESPN, Disney’s cable networks generated $7.2 billion in second-quarter revenue and $2.5 billion in profit. That money helps offset Disney’s streaming losses by creating a portfolio of services. Losses at Disney’s streaming division topped $1 billion in the quarter, up from a loss of $300 million a year earlier, as the company spent aggressively on content, marketing and technology. Disney needs free cash flow from ESPN to accelerate its investments in streaming content, wrote Richard Greenfield, founder of LightShed Partners, in an analyst report this year. He also noted that separating from ESPN would be all the more difficult because it shares resources and content licensing agreements with the ABC broadcast network, another division of Disney. Mr Loeb suggested that Disney could still benefit from an independent ESPN if it maintained a contractual relationship similar to that created by eBay when it set up payments company PayPal in 2015. And he suggested that Disney hire new board members, arguing that the company has gaps in talent and experience as a group that need to be filled. Third Point has already identified potential board members who we believe would make key contributions, Loeb said, without providing names. He added that the company would be happy to do an introduction.