Stock futures were trading lower on Monday after China cut interest rates following data showing the world’s second-largest economy slowed in July. S&P500

futures fell 0.4% and

Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures fell 0.5%. A future for techies

Nasdaq Compound

were 0.2% lower. These are some of the stocks making moves in trading ahead of Monday’s market. American certificates of deposit of Li-Auto



(ticker: LI) fell 6.3% after the Chinese electric vehicle company reported third-quarter deliveries below analysts’ expectations. The ADRs of other Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers also fell with NIO



( NIO



) down 1.8% and XPeng



down 3.7%. Modern

s (ARNM) bivalent Covid vaccine booster for adults aged 18 and over has been cleared by a UK regulator. The stock fell 0.2%. Illinois Tool Factory



(ITW) was down 2.2% after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating on the industrial goods and equipment maker to Sell from Hold. Interactive Platoon



was down 2.5% in premarket trading on Monday after jumping 13.6% on Friday. The home fitness company said last week it was cutting nearly 800 jobs as part of a strategic overhaul. walmart



(WMT), Target



(TGT) and Home deposit



(HD) will release second-quarter results this week, with the reports giving investors insight into how the U.S. retail and consumer are holding up amid a period of record inflation. All three stocks were little changed in the premarket session. As the Monday session approaches, walmart



stocks fell 8.6% in 2022, Target fell 26% and Home deposit



fell 24%. Write to Angela Palumbo at [email protected]

