Business
How safe is the stock market right now?
Image source: Getty Images
This article was originally published on Crazy.com. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise specified.
The stock market has rebounded in recent weeks, with the S&P500 up more than 11% over the past month.
While there are countless factors affecting stock market performance, at least part of the reason for this surge could be the positive inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the report, inflation slowed in July, giving some investors hope that it peaked.
But it is not yet clear if this bear market is really over. So is it really safe to invest? Or should you abstain? Here’s what you need to know.
When is the best time to invest in the stock market?
The market’s positive trajectory over the past few weeks has been promising, but there is no guarantee that it will continue. The stock market can be unpredictable, and even experts cannot predict exactly how it will behave.
The good news, however, is that there isn’t necessarily a bad time to invest. While it can be tempting to only invest when the market is booming, it can be costly because you only buy when stock prices are at their highest. By also investing during downturns, you can get quality stocks at a discount.
This strategy is known as cost averaging and involves investing consistently throughout the year, regardless of how the market moves.
Sometimes you will end up buying when prices are at their highest. Other times you will invest when the market is at its lowest. Over time, however, these highs and lows should even out. Not only does it take the guesswork out of when to invest, but it’s also cheaper than investing only when prices are high.
Is it safe to invest now?
Because there is not necessarily a bad time to invest, this could be the perfect opportunity to buy stocks. The market has yet to fully rebound, so many stocks are still discounted.
The most important thing to keep in mind is that investing is a long-term strategy. If the market falls again, your portfolio could lose value – and that’s okay. Short-term ups and downs are normal, and over time the market has historically seen positive average returns.
It can be hard to avoid getting caught up in the daily swings of the market, but a long-term perspective can make this volatility easier to bear. For example, while the S&P 500 is currently down about 10% year-to-date, it has risen more than 200% over the past 10 years.
By staying focused on the long term, those little daily moves will matter less. Even if the market falls again, it will eventually rebound.
Keep your money safe
One of the most effective ways to protect your portfolio during times of economic uncertainty is to choose the right investments.
Even fragile stocks can sometimes thrive when the market is booming and the economy is strong, but only the strongest companies will survive downturns. Companies with the soundest underlying fundamentals are the most likely to weather tough times, and the more of these stocks you have in your portfolio, the better.
Again, no one knows for sure how the market will perform in the weeks or months ahead. But when you have a portfolio full of healthy stocks, your investments are much more likely to rebound no matter what.
It’s not easy to invest when the market is turbulent, but it’s not as risky as it seems. By choosing the right stocks and holding them for the long term, you can rest easy knowing that your money is as protected as possible.
This article was originally published on Crazy.com. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com.au/2022/08/15/just-how-safe-is-the-stock-market-right-now-usfeed/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Athletics program reaps benefits from European Multisport Championships August 15, 2022
- Soccers Byars & Missimo Selected For 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team August 15, 2022
- Sreeja Akula more confident after Commonwealth Games success August 15, 2022
- United Kingdom: why Boris Johnson’s vacation in Greece is controversial? August 15, 2022
- USA Women’s National Under-20 Team go down to Netherlands 3-0 in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage 2 August 15, 2022