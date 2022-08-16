Top 5 stocks with a high dividend yield of up to 19%

Connect with us

Along with multi-bagger stocks and companies with strong financial metrics, high-dividend stocks are a popular choice among stock market investors looking for a reliable source of passive income. Dividend stocks can help you fight inflation in today’s skyrocketing inflation environment and generate returns above inflation. For those looking to invest for the long term, high-yielding stocks of reputable and profitable companies can provide stable income and act as a protective layer against market volatility. Here are the 5 stocks that generated high dividend yields in the 2022-2023 fiscal year if you are looking for high dividend stocks.

Vedanta

According to Vedanta’s dividend history, the company announced on 06-04-2022 an interim dividend of 31.50 or 3150%. After that, on 19-07-2022, the company declared an interim dividend of 19.50 or 1950% at a nominal value of 1. The total interim dividend the company has announced so far in FY22-23 is 51 per share. The dividend yield at the current market price of 262.45 is 19.43%. Excluding fiscal year 22-23, for the fiscal year ending March 2022, Vedanta declared a dividend of 4500.00% or 45 per share. This gives a dividend of 17.15% at the current share price of Rs. 262.45 per share. On the NSE, shares of Vedanta closed at 262.45 each, up 2.30% from the previous close of 256.55 per share. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 25.72% so far in 2022.

REC Ltd

REC announced a stock dividend of 153.00%, i.e. 15.3 per share, for the year ending March 2022. This gives a dividend of 11.15% at the current share price of 137.15. On Friday, shares of REC Limited closed at 137.15 per share, up 1.26% from the previous close. The stock has gained 1.37% since the start of 2022.

NAVIGATE

The Steel Authority of India has announced a stock dividend of 87.50%, i.e. 8.75 per share, for the year ending March 2022. This gives a dividend of 10.71% at the current share price of 81.65. The company has a total issued capital of 4,130.53 Cr and the company has an EPS of 29.64 per share.

Standard Industries Ltd.

On 05-19-2022, the company declared an interim dividend of 1.75 per share or 35% at a par value of 5 whose ex date was 30-05-2022. On 20-05-2022, the company declared a final dividend of 0.75 or 15% whose detachment date was 08-10-2022. Taking these two dividends, the total dividend goes to 2.50 per share in fiscal year 2022-23. At the current market price of 24.95, this brings a dividend yield of 10.02%. The company has a solid history of declaring dividends over the past five years. On Friday, shares of Standard Industries Limited closed at 24:95, down 4.95% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 56.92% so far in 2022.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC)

Power Finance Corporation announced a stock dividend of 120.00%, or 12 per share, for the year ending March 2022. This gives a dividend of 9.92% at the current share price of 120.85. The paid-up capital of the company is 2,640.08 Cr, and its EPS is 53.08 per share. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 1.59% so far in 2022.

