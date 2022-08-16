Business
Sensex Today: LIVE Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Hits 17,800; Sun TV earns 4%, Adani Power 3%
Consumer price inflation in India fell to 6.71% in July, helped by slower increases in food and fuel prices. The figure was slightly lower than the 6.78% expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Asian stock markets struggled to orient themselves, weighed down by global growth concerns following weak Chinese data that sent oil prices and commodity-linked currencies tumbling.
Banking and auto stocks gained in India, with the Nifty Auto Index up 1.1%.
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 2.5% after the country’s largest insurer reported a 20% jump in premium income in the June quarter on Friday.
Indian currency and debt markets remained closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has reached a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Ltd and its subsidiaries over three Boeing aircraft. The airline said the agreement – the terms of which are confidential – ends all legal proceedings between the parties, adding that it will allow SpiceJet to add two more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAXs and a Boeing 737-800. NG to its fleet. .
House that! Real estate stocks rally as much as 5% in morning trade
BLOCK DEAL IN HDFC AMC: 1.2 crore shares change hands
We are keen to open this week with our eyes fixed on 18200, but we will remain vigilant as we approach 17835, the congestion point discussed on Friday. Failure to break through or float above the same value after the initial burst could be seen as a sign of weakness, but we would wait for a push below 17660 before switching sides.
– Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
How shares held by Jhunjhunwala trade
Aurobindo Pharma Limited is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialties Limited, has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Vasopressin Injection USP, 20 units/mL multi-dose vials .
The surprise rate cut in China as the rest of the world hikes rates is an indication of the sharp slowdown in growth in China triggered by widespread Covid lockdowns and housing market woes. While other BRICS economies like Brazil and South Africa are struggling and Russia is expected to contract 9% this year, India stands out with an expected growth rate of 7.2% for the FY23. CPI inflation steadily falling (6.7% in July), Brent crude oil falling to $94 and steady FII buying bodes well for markets. However, high valuations are a concern. While remaining invested, investors need to exercise caution in pursuing this rally.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Tata Steel, ONGC, Yes Bank among most active stocks on NSE
OPENING BELL: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty reaches 17,800 points; Sun TV earns 4%, Adani Power 3%
BROKERAGE RADAR | BERNSTEIN ON ZOMATO
- Gain share in food delivery, better prospects for profitability
- Zomato is our best idea for Q3 2022
- Zomato delivered a solid performance in the last quarter
- Overall, with strong MTU growth (+1 Mn QoQ), take rate expansion
- Zomato’s GOV Growth Accelerated By Gaining Market Share
- Profitability is expected by Q2FY24
- Zomato’s valuation at 0.9x FY24 EV/GMV fell against its global peers
- (Source: AND NOW)
JUST IN: KEC International secured new orders of Rs 1,313 crore across its various businesses
Asian stocks drift, oil tumbles on recession fears
Asian markets struggled to orient themselves on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns over global growth following weak Chinese data that sent oil prices and commodity-linked currencies tumbling. The dollar held near a one-week high as investors retreated to the safe-haven currency, while the Aussie, euro and Chinese yuan fell.
Quarterly results today
Future Lifestyle Fashions, Shri Venkatesh Refineries and Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries are among the companies to announce their quarterly results today.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 50.5 points, or 0.28%, at 17,835.50, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Tuesday.
Tech View: Nifty50 wins for day five; strong resistance in front
Nifty50 climbed Friday for the fifth day in a row. The index formed a small bullish candle on the daily chart and a long bullish candle on the weekly chart, the fourth in a row. Analysts said bulls should be cautious at this stage and believed profit booking at higher levels could not be ruled out.
Oil prices fall as recession worries weigh on demand outlook
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, after economic data from China, the world’s largest crude importer, sparked fresh concerns about a possible global recession that could affect oil demand. energy. Brent crude futures fell 90 cents, or 1%, to $94.20 a barrel at 00:03 GMT. WTI crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.60 a barrel.
Tokyo stocks open lower
Shares in Tokyo opened lower on Tuesday as investors searched for fresh clues ahead of a key international meeting of central banks. The benchmark Nikkei 225 slid 0.17%, or 48.10 points, to 28,823.68 in early trading, while the broader Topix index fell 0.23%, or 4, 61 points, at 1,980.35.
Wall Street climbs, adding to recent gains as megacaps surge
U.S. stocks rose on Monday along with megacap growth stocks, extending the market’s recent rally amid investor optimism that the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing for the economy. Shares of Apple Inc climbed 0.6%, while Microsoft Corp rose 0.5% and Tesla Inc jumped 3.1%.
Rupee drops 12 paise to 79.74 on strong demand for dollars from importers
The rupee fell 12 paise to close at 79.74 against the US dollar on Friday, following a strong US currency in the overseas market and higher crude oil prices.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The 30-pack of Sensex shares advanced 130.18 points to close at 59,462.78. Its broader counterpart, Nifty50, added 39.15 points to close above near the 17,700 mark. The benchmark was up 1.5% this week.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
