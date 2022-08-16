Is the stock market open today? See NSE, BSE, MCX Trading Timing





Stock market holiday: As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day on Monday, August 15, all business activities across the country will remain closed. This means that there is a stock market holiday on Independence Day, which results in the suspension of trading on NSE and BSE. All trading operations, including equity, currency and derivatives markets, will be closed for the entire session on the Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE, according to its website. Similarly, trading operations on the National Stock Exchange, or NSE, will also be suspended today for the entire session as India observes 75 years of independence from British rule. While trading operations on the exchange will open after a long weekend on Tuesday, August 16, depositories will be closed on that day due to the Parsi New Year. This is because there is a public holiday on August 16 on the occasion of the Parsi New Year. However, it should be noted that trading holidays and settlement holidays are not the same. A settlement holiday delays the execution of a stock trade by one day, while a trading holiday all related trades are suspended. Stock market holidays in August 2022 In addition to the Independence Day, trading will remain suspended on August 31 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Previously, trading was suspended on August 9 on the occasion of Muharram. Stock market holidays in 2022 After August 31, 2022, the next stock market holiday will fall in the month of October, which means there will be no holiday in September. The exchanges will remain closed four more times in October and November. The days are October 5 (Wednesday), October 24 (Monday) and October 26 (Wednesday) because of Dussehra, Diwali or Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. In November, there will be a commercial holiday on November 8 (Tuesday) due to Gurunanak Jayanti. A total of 13 public holidays have been declared in the calendar year 2022. On Friday August 12, the Sensex was up 130.18 points or 0.22% at 59,462.78 at the close, and the Nifty was up 39.20 points or 0.22% at 17,698.20 in the middle of a volatile session. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices finished slightly higher. As traders were back for a long weekend after Friday, the trading community received a big jolt on Sunday as Dalal Street Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died the same day at the age of 62. The last rites of the ace investor and billionaire, who hadn’t been doing well for some time, was played on Sunday evening. Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to Breach Candy Hospital in the city early Sunday morning. Suffering from kidney disease and ischemic heart disease, the hospital certified cardiac arrest as the cause of his death. Read it Recent news and recent news here

