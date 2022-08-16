Stock market today – 08/15: shares end up; Focus on retail revenue





Updated 4:15 PM EST Stocks ended higher on Monday as the dollar built gains against its global peers and oil prices fell as investors braced for a big week of consumer-focused data. Stocks post a solid, if by no means spectacular, streak of weekly gains after Friday’s rally on Wall Street as investors bet on short-term Federal Reserve rate hikes amid a slowing inflation outlook . China’s decision to cut a series of rates aimed at fueling credit growth, however, suggests that foreign economies are finding it harder to manage both their soaring energy costs and their post-pandemic recovery. China released data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and weaker-than-expected government investment. The data squeezed global oil prices as investors anticipated weaker demand from the world’s biggest crude importer, with WTI futures for September delivery falling $4.55 at the start of trading in New York to change hands at $87.54 a barrel. This could not only improve the outlook for domestic inflation, but add further downward pressure on U.S. gasoline prices, which the American Automobile Association pegged at $3.956 a gallon last night, the highest low since early March. The strength of the US consumer, in fact, should be front and center this week as investors scrutinize data on July retail sales, housing starts and Walmart’s second quarter earnings. (WMT) Target company (TGT) and Home Depot (HD) . With improving consumer confidence, slowing inflation and The current GDP of the Atlanta Fed forecasting tool pointing to a solid 2.5% growth rate in the third quarter as retail metrics improve, whether it’s overall sales or the near-term bullish outlook for the largest stores in this country, could provide a solid foundation for investor confidence heading into the fall months. Scroll to continue July retail sales data is due Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., just after July quarter updates from Walmart and Home Depot on Tuesday and Target and Lowe’s (DOWN) the following data. Later in the afternoon, investors will also get the minutes from the Fed’s policy meeting in July, which could portend a late-2022 pause in rate hikes if inflation continues to follow its current direction. In other markets, benchmark 10-year notes were pegged at 2.799% at the start of trading in New York, while 2-year paper changed hands at 3.205%. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, rose 0.85% to 106.53. Overnight in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.14% higher, building on Friday’s strong gains, as the yen fell against the dollar, while rate cuts in the China helped tech stocks, keeping the benchmark MSCI ex-Japan losses at -0.25. %. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 0.4% higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 151 points, or 0.45%, to 33,912. The tech-focused Nasdaq rose 0.4%. 0.62%. In terms of individual stocks, Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares edged down 0.44% following a Bloomberg news report suggesting the bank is preparing to drastically cut its once-leading mortgage business. Bloomberg said the change, which is expected to include big changes to how it deals with outside mortgage originators, will likely lead Wells Fargo to focus its home lending business on existing customers. Turquoise Hill Resources (CT) shares fell 11.2% on Monday after the Canadian mining group rejected a $2.7 billion takeover bid from Rio Tinto plc (Rio) . Kohls Corp. (KSS) Shares fell 0.4% after activist investors Starboard Value cut their stake in the struggling retailer following attempted takeovers earlier this year. Friday night’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings suggest Starboard has reduced its 2.59% stake in Kohl’s, which it began accumulating in January, by about 80% in the three months ending June. . The fund now holds about 535,000 shares, according to its 13-F report.

