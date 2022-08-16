Should I buy stocks now or wait?

Placing money on the stock market can instill fear in some potential investors. No one wants to end up buying when prices peak. And investing in the midst of a market downturn can be even more heartbreaking. It is impossible to know if the worst is over or if more losses are to come. So how do you assess whether it’s a good time to buy stocks and when to expect a market pullback? The best answer is that you don’t. Passive investors in index funds and individual stock investors would probably be better off buying stocks systematically and ignoring the daily ups and downs of the market.

Source: Getty Images

Is it a good time to buy stocks? If you’re looking to invest for your future – five, 10 or 40 years from now – now is a better time than ever to buy stocks. Despite recession fears sparked by two consecutive quarters of negative U.S. GDP growth in the first half of 2022, it’s important to remember that the market is looking to the future. Stock values ​​are based on expected future earnings. And despite occasional contractions in GDP, profits tend to rise over the long term. That said, there are still good stocks to buy in a recession. If you invest consistently over time – putting more money into your investments every month or so – you will eventually experience a correction or stock market crash on occasion. These are opportunities to invest even more than usual if you can vary the cash flow. Of course, it’s not particularly feasible to plan for the unpredictable. If the market could predict a stock market crash, a crash would never happen. If you like to research stocks, it can be more difficult to find good buying opportunities when the overall market valuation increases. Fewer stocks will show value relative to their underlying fundamentals, but that doesn’t mean those opportunities don’t exist. It’s always a good time to invest when you find a security that you’ve determined is undervalued by the rest of the market. On the other hand, you are likely to find more opportunities to buy stocks of undervalued companies during a general market decline. These are great opportunities to act on the research you’ve done and buy stocks well below where they were trading just a few months ago. Warren Buffett once said, “I don’t try to forecast the market – my efforts are spent finding undervalued stocks.” For him, it doesn’t matter what the market does. If there is a stock with a good price, it is worth buying. Even if it diminishes in the short term, trust the research you’ve done to produce long-term gains. But don’t completely ignore the company. Constantly ensure that your investment thesis is still valid. Even buying a growth stock with strong long-term potential near the top of a bull market is far from a death sentence. While growth stocks tend to drop much more in a correction or crash, these periods can also be catalysts for growth. Economic events that rattle the stock market often present opportunities for companies whose management teams are focused on long-term growth opportunities. So even if your stock drops, it could come back even stronger. This makes times of economic uncertainty a great opportunity for growth stock investors. Some investors may be spooked by a slight price pullback, thinking that more losses are to come. In fact, it is much more likely to be a correction, i.e. a decline of more than 10% but less than 20%, than a stock market crash, or a drop of more than 20%. Stock market corrections happen all the time – on average once every two years or so. They can be a great opportunity to buy stocks while they’re temporarily discounted.

Best time of day to buy and sell stocks On regular trading days, the exchange is open from 9:30 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. For investors who plan to buy and hold stocks for the long term, it doesn’t matter what time of day they buy or sell. Day traders prefer volatility so they can capitalize on price swings throughout the day. This is why you might read that the best time of day to buy and sell stocks is between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. or between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The first and last hours of trading are much more active than in the middle of the day. . It is important to know that day trading and investing are two very different things. Investing involves buying shares in a company. If the company performs better than expected, investors are rewarded with an outsized appreciation of their shares. Day trading is when you buy and sell stocks in the short term without considering the underlying fundamentals of the company they represent. Both can be profitable, but becoming a profitable day trader is very difficult. It is much easier to become a good investor.

Best day of the week to buy and sell stocks There is anecdotal evidence that the stock market plunges the most on Monday after a slew of bad news piled up over the weekend. It could also be that people aren’t happy to go back to work on Monday, leading to a pessimistic stock market. But the Monday effect or the weekend effect, as it is called, has become non-existent over the past 45 years. According to a study by researchers at Arizona State University, stock market performance on Monday is not significantly different from performance on any other day since 1975. So go ahead and buy stocks whenever you have the money. The corollary of the non-existent Monday effect is that there is also no better day to sell stocks. People used to suggest selling on Friday to avoid the probabilistic bad day on Monday, but this strategy doesn’t make sense in today’s market.

Best month of the year to buy and sell stocks There is no shortage of theories and sayings about the best month to buy or sell stocks. Maybe you’ve heard the phrase “Sell in May and go”. Or maybe you’ve heard of “Santa Gathering”. There is also the January effect, which notes the outperformance of certain market segments at the start of the year. Investors typically sell certain stocks at the end of the year as part of their tax planning. They want to lock in losses or take capital gains when it makes sense for tax purposes. This could present an opportunity for investors in late December or early January, leading to the January effect. But it doesn’t make sense to hold cash from May to the end of December to invest. More likely than not, you will miss out on stock market gains if you sit on cash waiting for an opportunity to enter the market.

Related investment topics

Why You Shouldn’t Time the Market Some of the best investors in history had no interest in timing the market. Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch have avoided market timing throughout their careers. If they don’t recommend doing it, what makes you think you can outsmart them? Lynch put it quite bluntly: “Much more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in the corrections themselves. “ Just looking at a few stats should show you why trying to time the market is a big risk. If you have invested all your money in a S&P 500 Index funds at the turn of the century, you would see an average return of about 6% per year over the next 20 years. This period includes the dotcom bubble and the Great Recession. But if you missed the index’s 10 best days during this period, you would only gain 2.44% per year. You would miss half the market returns. You never know when those 10 days are going to happen over the 20 year period, but you better make your money work for you when they do.