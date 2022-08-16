Sensex and Nifty open higher even as global stocks drift on recession worries

India stock market: Sensex and Nifty jump early Tuesday

Equity benchmarks opened sharply higher even as Asian stocks struggled for direction early on Tuesday, weighed by concerns over global growth following weak Chinese data that sent oil prices and currencies tumbling. related to raw materials.

The 30-stock BSE Sensex Index jumped 414.45 points, or 0.7%, to 59,877.23 and the broader NSE Nifty Index rose 112.65 points, or 0.64%, to 17,810.80.

Indian markets were closed on Monday as the nation celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence, while currency and debt markets remained closed on Tuesday due to the “Parsi New Year”.

Earlier, the two benchmark exchanges ended on a high on Friday, extending gains for a fourth consecutive week and marking the longest winning streak since January, before data showed consumer inflation in India fell. to 6.71% in July, helped by a slower increase in food and fuel prices.

Of the Nifty 50 companies, 40 were in the green and the other 10 were in the red, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Banking and auto stocks gained in India, with the Nifty Auto Index up 1.1%.

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 2.5% after the country’s largest insurer reported a 20% increase in June quarter premium income on Friday. Bank, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the main winners. By contrast, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel lagged.

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty have gained nearly 11% in the past four weeks cumulatively, recouping all of the losses they suffered in 2022. Domestic stock markets had their best week of July since February 2021 .

“The steady decline in retail inflation, the fall of Brent to $94 and the steady buying of FII bodes well for markets. However, high valuations are a concern. While staying invested, investors need to exercise caution in pursuing this recovery,” VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, told ANI.

A broadly positive trend in global equities and foreign capital inflows supported domestic equity markets.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 3,040.46 crore on Friday, according to the latest exchange data.

After falling on Monday, MSCI’s largest index of Asia-Pacific stocks traded outside of Japan rose 0.2%. Although MSCI’s benchmark has recovered 5% from year lows, it is still down 15% for the year as a whole.

Disappointing Chinese activity statistics released on Monday, which covered industrial production and retail sales, dampened the mood just as investors found comfort in a four-week rise in global stocks that propelled markets at their best levels in more than three months.

In addition, another indication that the world’s largest economy is slowing due to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike is that US single-family homebuilder confidence and state factory activity in New York fell in August to their lowest levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In short, the risks of a global recession are suddenly much clearer. Again, they were ‘always’ clear to some,” Rabobank said in a note. “And does anyone think a central bank pivot will make them less likely at this point?”

On Tuesday, the overall picture for Asian stock markets was mixed, with South Korean stocks rising 0.5% while benchmarks in Tokyo and Taiwan barely changed.

After data showed economic activity and credit expansion slowed sharply in July, China’s central bank surprisingly cut interest rates, sending Chinese markets higher. After falling on Monday, the CSI 300 index posted gains of 0.1%.

Major Wall Street indexes rose on Monday, recouping losses from the start of the session.

In anticipation of a slowdown in US inflation that would slow the pace at which the Fed raises interest rates, stocks have risen for four straight weeks.

The first and second quarters of the U.S. economy contracted, intensifying the ongoing discussion about whether or not the nation is currently in a recession.

In Europe, concerns about growth also dominated the conversation.

A fragile demand outlook hit oil prices as they extended losses from the previous session.

Oil prices slumped further on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, after economic data from China, the world’s largest crude importer, sparked renewed concerns about a possible global recession that could affect demand. of energy.

Brent crude futures fell 90 cents, or 1%, to $94.20 a barrel. WTI crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.60 a barrel. Oil futures fell around 3% in the previous session.

“Crude oil has rebounded strongly in recent days but failed to hold onto gains and set new lows in February, showing that the bears are still in check. Growth concerns and fragile risk sentiment in a tightening debate could keep pressure on prices, said Ravindra Rao, head of commodities research at Kotak Securities.

On Tuesday, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was flat at 106.53, just below the previous session’s peak of 106.55, the strongest since Monday of the week. last.

The euro, the most heavily weighted currency in the dollar index, held steady at $1.0158 after earlier slipping to the lowest since August 5 at 1.0154.

The Australian dollar, a commodity-linked currency, fell as low as $0.70005, threatening to fall below the psychological 70 cent mark for the first time since Wednesday. The New Zealand kiwi slid to $0.6349, also the lowest since Wednesday.