ASX Exchange in Blockchain Tokenization Trial – Ledger Insights





The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is known for its blockchain-based post-trade settlement project, CHESS, which was recently postponed to 2025. Last November, ASX also launched a blockchain-as-a-service offering, Synfini. Melbourne digital asset investment firm zero cap worked with the ASX on a proof of concept to show Synfini’s ability to support tokenized assets, with Zerocap providing custody. The goal is for ASX to be able to provide a platform not only for securities, but also for digital assets. Although for now the focus is not on cryptocurrencies. “We’re not talking about bitcoin here,” said Ryan McCall, CEO of Zerocap, speaking to the Australian Financial Review. Zerocap was also involved in ANZ’s recent stablecoin pilot. McCall continued, “We’re talking about the tokenization of everything from bonds, property, carbon credits, anything that needs cash to settle, and anything that has a trading cycle of days.” Zerocap integrated its custody business on the ASX DLT and created a trading, clearing and settlement application to demonstrate to investors. The idea is that other institutions will want to do the same. Synfini enables organizations to launch their own blockchain solutions using the same technology that powers the CHESS settlement system, DAML smart contract language, and VMWare Blockchain. Meanwhile, other exchanges are embracing tokenization. For example, SIX launched its SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) last year. The Japan Exchange Group, owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, plans to launch tokenized stocks by 2025. And Deutsche Boerse has made multiple investments, including a crypto company, a carbon exchange, and a tokenization startup. Europe and the UK are launching sandboxes to enable blockchain-based financial market infrastructures to trade with limited legal waivers.

