Stock market today: Dow recovers 34,000 as Walmart and Home Depot shares soar





Shares started off on shaky ground on Tuesday before climbing on the back of a pair of well-received earnings reports from the retail giants. walmart (WMT) jumped 5.1% after the mega-retailer reported better-than-expected profits and revenue for its second quarter. The company also reiterated its guidance for the full year. This was particularly notable, given that operating profit fell in the second quarter amid an overabundance of inventory and a shift of consumers towards basic necessities and away from more expensive discretionary items. Home deposit (HD, +4.1%) also broke the high and low lines in the second quarter and reaffirmed its guidance for the full year. While the home improvement retailer said total customer transactions for the three-month period were down 3% year-over-year, the average receipt rose 9.1%. “Results from Walmart and Home Depot suggest the consumer continues to be resilient,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. “Apparently the relief at the pump helped on that front.” Reinking adds that in terms of current consumer spending, Walmart pointed to a strong start to the back-to-school shopping season, while Home Depot said home improvement spending is still strong despite signs of a downturn. a weakening housing market. More retailers are scheduled on this week’s earnings schedule, with Target (TGT, +4.6%) and Lowe’s (LOW, +2.9%) should be reported tomorrow.

Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. Blue-chip earnings pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher for a fifth straight day, rising 0.7% to 34,151 its first close above 34,000 since early May. The S&P 500 Index also closed higher, up 0.2% at 4,305, while Nasdaq Compound (-0.2% to 13,102) erased an early afternoon lead to end with a modest loss. Other news on the stock market today: Small cap Russell 2000 ended with a marginal loss at 2020.

ended with a marginal loss at 2020. U.S. Crude Futures fell 2.4% to $87.26 a barrel, its weakest close since January. “Rough prices are falling on fears that China’s growth will slow much further and given the improving odds of Iranian crude flooding the market as negotiators close in on a possible relaunch of the oil deal. Iranian nuclear,” says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA. .

fell 2.4% to $87.26 a barrel, its weakest close since January. “Rough prices are falling on fears that China’s growth will slow much further and given the improving odds of Iranian crude flooding the market as negotiators close in on a possible relaunch of the oil deal. Iranian nuclear,” says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA. . Gold futures closed lower for a second straight day, losing 0.5% to $1,789.70 an ounce.

closed lower for a second straight day, losing 0.5% to $1,789.70 an ounce. Bitcoin slipped 0.2% to $23,933.97. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are as of 4 p.m.)

slipped 0.2% to $23,933.97. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are as of 4 p.m.) Bed bath and beyond (BBBY) continued to climb, this time boosted by news RC Ventures, the venture capital firm owned by GameStop (GME) chairman Ryan Cohen, bought 1.6 million BBBY calls out of the money with strike prices between $60 and $80 (i.e. the stock is expected to bounce beyond these levels). At one point today, the meme stock rose over 75% before ending the day with a 29.1% gain to $20.65.

(BBBY) continued to climb, this time boosted by news RC Ventures, the venture capital firm owned by GameStop (GME) chairman Ryan Cohen, bought 1.6 million BBBY calls out of the money with strike prices between $60 and $80 (i.e. the stock is expected to bounce beyond these levels). At one point today, the meme stock rose over 75% before ending the day with a 29.1% gain to $20.65. Snowflake(SNOW) gave up 1.8% after UBS Global Research analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded the cloud-based data platform to Neutral from Buy. The analyst says the stock’s nearly 50% rally from its June lows has created a “less favorable setup given macro headwinds, more controls citing a desire to cut analytical spending discretionary data and Snowflakes customer profile, which (like AWS) includes a number of emerging technology/internet companies and pandemic beneficiaries that could moderate spending growth.” Buffett buying and selling in the second quarter Warren Buffett spent most of the second quarter increasing existing stakes in some of his favorite stocks. That’s according to a regulatory filing late Monday from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Buffett’s holding company. According to Form 13F that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday, Warren Buffett and his team continued to buy in the second quarter as the broader stock market sold off (the S&P 500 fell 16.5% in the second quarter). Among the most notable positions added to Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio was the purchase of an additional 3.9 million shares of Apple (AAPL), the largest position by a mile. Buffett also increased his stake in another Dow Jones stock and aggressively bought shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY), leading some to speculate whether the Oracle of Omaha was just going to buy the oil and gas company. . Read on for a closer look at all of Buffett & Co.’s buys and sells in Q2 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/605089/stock-market-today-081622-dow-reclaims-34k-as-walmart-home-depot-stocks-soar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos