Global equities flat, US Treasuries yields rise as recession worries linger

Oil prices fall nearly 3% NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) – Global equity markets held steady as U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as recession fears lingered amid fears the Federal Reserve could continue its steep rate hikes interest rate despite emerging signs of slowing inflation. The yield curve between two- and 10-year Treasury bills, seen as an indicator of an impending recession, remained inverted at minus 40 basis points on Tuesday. “It seems like the bond market doesn’t quite reflect the inflation that’s happening in the economy,” said George Young, portfolio manager at Villere & Company in New Orleans. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “What’s strange is that over the last couple of weeks bond yields have gone up and stayed high, so there’s kind of a disconnect. There’s kind of a question, maybe the “Inflation isn’t that bad and we could actually go into a recession. Market participants are everywhere,” he added. The MSCI gauge for stocks in 50 countries around the world (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.05%. Overnight in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed down 0.07%, while Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) lost 0.01%. . US Treasury yields rose slightly as encouraging data from US retail giants suggested the Fed has room to raise rates further to calm inflation. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at 2.8077% from 2.791% on Monday On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones reversed earlier losses and closed higher, with consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials and industrials stocks leading the rebound . The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.71% to 34,152.01, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.19% to 4,305.2 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 0.19% to 13,102.55. Oil prices fell nearly 3% in volatile trading as recession worries heightened uncertainty over global demand for crude, even as markets awaited clarification on talks to revive a agreement that could allow more Iranian oil exports. Read more Brent crude futures fell 2.9% to $92.84 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $95.95. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 3.2% to $86.53 a barrel after hitting $90.65. The dollar held steady, retreating from earlier gains, as the US economy was expected to be stronger than its peers should growth slow. The dollar index was down 0.009%, with the euro up 0.1% at $1.017. Read more Safe-haven gold fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as an initially stronger dollar made the dollar-denominated metal more expensive. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,774.91 an ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.36% to $1,774.90 an ounce. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Chibuike Oguh; Editing by Sandra Maler/Alex Richardson/Ken Ferris Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

