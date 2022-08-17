Reunion Neuroscience Inc. will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on August 17, 2022





Content of the article TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (formerly Field Trip Health Ltd., the Company Where Meeting), a world leader in the discovery and development of innovative psychedelic-inspired therapies to improve mental health outcomes, is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares (the Shares) will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol REUN at the opening of the market on August 17, 2022. The trading of the company’s shares on the TSX represents the latest step in the corporate reorganization that spun off the company’s former subsidiary, Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (FTHW) into an independent public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Reunion retains a 21.84% stake in FTHW.

Content of the article For more details on the business of the Company, please refer to the management information circular dated May 20, 2022 and its supplement available on its SEDAR and EDGAR profiles available at www.sedar.com Where https://www.sec.gov/edgar. About Reunion Neuroscience Inc., (formerly Field Trip Health Ltd.) Reunion is a leader in the development of new psychedelic drugs, committed to innovative therapeutic solutions for mental health problems by developing proprietary serotonin receptor agonist compounds. The Company’s lead asset, RE-104 (formerly known as FT-104), is a new proprietary psychedelic drug in development for postpartum depression and treatment resistant as a potential antidepressant at fast acting with lasting effectiveness. Reunion is also developing the FT-200 series, which includes compounds with the potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

Content of the article Learn more about https://www.investors.reunionneuro.comand https://www.reunionneuro.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @reunionneuro. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the Company and its business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as expect, intend, anticipate, believe or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results can, could, would or will be taken, occur or be realized. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current expectations and outlook of future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and may differ materially due to known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual actions, events or results differ from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information relating to Field Trip, including its Annual Information Form, can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its regulation services provider has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. CONTACTS: Neurosciences from Reunion:

