Rubicon Technologies, Inc. begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange





LEXINGTON, Kentucky–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (Rubicon), a leading digital waste and recycling marketplace and provider of innovative software products to businesses and governments around the world, will begin trading on the New York (NYSE) today, August 16, 2022, following the completion of the business combination of Rubicons with founder SPAC (founder). I am excited to begin the next chapter in Rubicons history as a publicly traded company. I want to thank all of our employees, customers, carrier partners and investors for their tireless support in achieving this milestone,” said Nate Morris, president and CEO of Rubicon. I started Rubicon with a $10,000 line of credit and maxed out credit cards, and today we’re listed on the New York Stock Exchange. I’m also extremely proud to say that Rubicon will be just the ninth Kentucky company to list on the NYSE in its 230-year history. We will also be the first company to fly the Kentucky State Flag from the iconic NYSE facade at our upcoming public enrollment celebration. About Rubicon Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital waste and recycling marketplace and provider of innovative software products to businesses and governments around the world. By creating a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company is helping transform businesses into more sustainable businesses and neighborhoods into greener, smarter places to live and work. Rubicons mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently achieve their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit www.Rubicon.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of current or historical facts included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words could, should, will, might, believe, anticipate, intend, estimate, expect, project, the negative form of these terms and other expressions similar statements are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, although believed to be reasonable by Rubicon and its management, are inherently uncertain; factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against Rubicon or others following the closing business combinations; 2) the ability to meet NYSE listing standards after the completion of the business combination; 3) the risk that the business combination will disrupt Rubicon’s current plans and operations following the completion of the business combination; 4) the ability to recognize the expected benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of the combined business to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain customer relationships and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; 5) costs related to the business combination; 6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 7) the possibility that Rubicon will be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and 8) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections titled Risk Factors and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in the Founders Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). of the United States, and other Founder’s or Rubicon’s filings with the SEC. Although Rubicon believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be taken as a representation by anyone that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be realized or that any of the anticipated results of such forward-looking statements will be made. There may be additional risks that Rubicon is not currently aware of or that Rubicon currently believes to be immaterial, which could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Rubicon does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

