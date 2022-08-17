AT&T contributes $6 million to digital literacy initiatives

AT&T donates $6 million to nationwide digital literacy initiatives to help bridge the digital divide

More than 400 libraries and community organizations will host in-person digital literacy workshops using online courses developed in collaboration with the Public Library Association (PLA)

What are the news?

As part of $6 million in contributions*AT&T offers bilingual in-person digital literacy workshops to over 400 libraries and community centers Across the country. These contributions are part of our $2 billion commitment from 2021 to 2023 to help bridge the digital divide.

AT&T’s digital literacy initiatives aim to help more 65,000 people learn to use computers and mobile devices, navigate the Internet and commonly used applications, and participate safely and responsibly in today’s increasingly connected world. These are essential skills for people new to using the Internet and computers.

The workshops will use online digital literacy courses available through AT&T Screen Ready and PLA digital learning. Created in collaboration with the Association of Public Libraries (APL)courses teach skills ranging from technology basics to scam prevention.

The Association of Public Libraries has selected 160 libraries who will receive contributions to facilitate digital literacy workshops. Two national digital equity nonprofits, Digitity and Nation Connectedwill work with members of their network to hold workshops in community centers across the country.

Why is this important?

According to the FCC, more than 30% of the US population does not have fixed broadband service, even if it is available in their area. Even with access to an affordable service, some still miss out on connectivity because they lack the tools and resources to browse the web safely and responsibly.

Strong digital literacy skills are key to overcoming the barriers that millions of individuals and families face when first participating in our digital world, including factors such as online privacy and safety.

Digital literacy workshops can help people learn how to use computers, mobile devices, and Internet resources, as well as commonly used applications essential for managing personal finances, applying for a job, obtaining education, access to telehealth services and other daily activities.

What else should I know?

Public libraries play a vital role in providing access to the Internet, devices and digital content, as well as knowledgeable staff to all, especially people of color and young people from low-income households. In 2019, nearly 54 million Americans accessed the Internet in public places, and public libraries alone hosted nearly 224 million public sessions of Internet use. During the pandemic, libraries have extended this reach with extended Wi-Fi access and the loan of hotspots and devices.

With support from AT&T, members of Digitunity’s Digital Opportunity Network will receive funding to conduct digital literacy workshops at their respective locations over a six-month period. Other nonprofit organizations interested in offering these courses can apply to join the Network on Digitunity’s website.

Connected Nation will support virtual and in-person workshops for military families at its Fort Campbell Training Center and in partnership with local community organizations in counties and regions across the United States, Connected Nation has provided these areas also known as Connected Communities with technology planning services through its Connected program, which recognized digital literacy training as a need.

What do they say?

It will take a collective response to bridge the digital divide, said Charlene Lake, Chief Sustainability Officer, Senior Vice President, AT&T Corporate Responsibility, ESG. That’s why AT&T is working with libraries and community centers to bring digital literacy tools and resources to people who are unconnected or newly connected and unable to perform many of the essential tasks required by our increasingly digital world. .

“A PLA Survey 2020 found that about 88% of public libraries offer some form of digital literacy support, but only 42% offer formal courses. Staffing and funding were the biggest barriers to delivering technology training, said PLA President, Maria McCauley. AT&T’s contribution to PLA will boost access to digital literacy skills for the most vulnerable in our communities.