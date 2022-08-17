Lowe’s and other employers offer workers ‘inflation bonuses’





Comment this story Comment Home improvement retailer Lowes is offering hourly employees $55 million in bonuses to help offset the sting of inflation, which has remained near 40-year highs all summer, the company said on a call to the results on Wednesday. In recognition of some of the cost pressures they face due to high inflation, we are offering an additional $55 million in bonuses this quarter to our hourly frontline associates, said Lowes Managing Director Marvin R Ellison, in a statement. appeal to investors Wednesday. These associates hold the most important positions in our company and we deeply appreciate all they do to serve our customers to deliver a top-notch experience. Lowes is offering that incentive even though inflation has moderated slightly, with gasoline prices softening in July from their peak the previous month, a welcome sign for policymakers at the Federal Reserve, which raised interest rate to fight inflation. Falling global food and fuel prices offer little respite to poor countries These bonuses will give workers a boost at a time when food prices, housing costs and other costs continue to soar, disproportionately affecting the lowest income households. The temporary relief doubles as a retention bonus in a booming labor market that has allowed workers to quit their jobs and negotiate higher wages. Steve Salazar, a Lowes spokesman, confirmed the bonus would be paid to hourly workers on September 9 and enforced. Lowes did not respond to a question about how much each employee would receive. Lowes isn’t the first company to offer an inflation-linked pay rise to its employees in a hot labor market where employers are struggling to hire. USAA Financial Corporation given to certain employees a one-time bonus of $1,000. Other cases in the United States have been offer bonuses to workers and gift cards to offset the cost of gas. A law Project in Congress is proposing a 2.4% inflation bonus for Department of Defense employees who earn $45,000 or less. Wage increases, including bonuses, often cause some economists to worry during periods of inflation about triggering a wage-price spiral, where higher wages trigger more spending, prompting companies to increase higher prices, in a continuous cycle that can exacerbate inflation. Yet the record growth in wages for American workers is not keeping up with inflation. Chris Hawkins, president of Hawkins Construction in Omaha, offered his 340 hourly workers two one-time $1,000 bonuses this summer after realizing that annual increases of 7% wouldn’t be enough to keep up with record inflation. We’ve seen inflation can affect quality of life, Hawkins said. We pay well, but people have to have the quality of life they come to work for. [This bonus] could be the difference between a hamburger and a steak, or another birthday present for their child. Unlike raises, bonuses are generally less helpful to workers than pay raises because it is a one-time lump sum increase that does not change their hourly wage and is taxed. Lowes employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates or services more than 2,200 hardware and hardware stores.

