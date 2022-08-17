Walmart says inflation helps it attract more high-income shoppersExBulletin





As retail prices continue to climb, customers are adjusting their shopping habits. Meanwhile, retail giants like Walmart are changing their merchandise lineup in response to changing customer demands.





LEILA FADEL, HOST: Rising prices are forcing many families to adjust their weekly shopping habits. The cost of groceries, for example, has jumped more than 13% over the past year, leaving less to spend on everything else. Retail giant Target reported this morning that its quarterly profit fell nearly 90% from a year ago. So it and its big-box rival, Walmart, are tweaking their merchandise lineup to better meet changing customer demands. Reporting by NPR’s Scott Horsley. SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Walmart’s sales in the last quarter were up more than 8% from a year ago, but the company’s profits were down. Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey says customers have become more sensitive to rising food prices. They are increasingly filling their baskets with less expensive items. JOHN DAVID RAINEY: For example, instead of higher priced deli meats, customers are increasingly buying hot dogs and canned tuna or chicken. HORSLEY: Cash-strapped shoppers are also opting for private label products over branded products, and in some cases they have to make do with smaller packaging. Walmart is a retail indicator and a sign of how consumers as a whole are coping with high inflation. This matters because consumer spending is by far the biggest driver of the US economy. Walmart says back-to-school sales have been strong so far, but customers are still hesitant to spend outside the grocery aisle. Rainey says this has forced Walmart to offer deeper discounts on other merchandise as it tries to offload unwanted inventory. RAINEY: We have eliminated most summer seasonal inventory, but we are still focused on reducing exposure to other areas such as electronics, home and sporting goods. HORSLEY: Walmart’s outlook has improved over the past month, however. The company now expects a smaller decline in earnings than it had expected in July. Falling gasoline prices are one of them. Gasoline prices fell more than a dollar a gallon from their June high. Walmart says it expects headline inflation to remain elevated for some time to come. The chain says this helps it attract more high-income shoppers who are newly interested in finding bargains. Scott Horsley, NPR News, Washington. (MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION) Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

