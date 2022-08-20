Stocks drop wide, S&P 500 set to break winning streak





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fell Friday afternoon on Wall Street, putting major indexes on course for losses that will end a strong streak of weekly gains. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% at 1:16 p.m. EST. The benchmark is now on track to break a four-week winning streak. The Nasdaq fell 1.9% and is also expected to end four weeks of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 202 points, or 0.6%, to 33,796 and is slightly in the red for the week. Tech stocks suffered some of the biggest losses, and the decline in sectors weighed heavily on the market as a whole. Microsoft fell 1.2%. Retailers, banks and industrial companies also fell sharply amid the general decline. Meme stock Bed bath and beyond fell 38.9% after top activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed he had sold his stake in the company. Bitcoin fell 7.4% to $21,523, dragging the rest of the crypto market down with it. Positives included General Motors, which rose 1.9% after restoring its dividend. Foot Locker soared 19.9% ​​after replacing its CEO and reporting earnings above Wall Street estimates. Bond yields gained ground. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.97% from 2.89% on Thursday evening. Trading was choppy throughout the week as investors scrutinized the latest batch of retailer earnings and updates on spending, home sales and the job market. Major retailers, including Walmart and target warned investors that inflation is dampening consumer spending. The Macys department store owner will release its results next week. A retail sales report this week has shown that spending remains resilient as gasoline prices fall and help ease some inflationary pressures. Wall Street is trying to gauge how stubbornly high inflation is affecting businesses and consumers and whether the economy can remain resilient and avoid a recession. Data from government and corporate reports are also being closely watched as investors try to determine how the Federal Reserve will continue its plan to fight inflation by raising interest rates. The objective is to raise rates and slow economic growth to calm inflation. But the central bank is drawing a fine line between controlling inflation in an already slowing economy and braking too hard and tipping the economy into a recession. Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting released this week said inflation is still too high and made it clear that the central bank would continue to raise interest rates. The central bank has raised interest rates twice this year by 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin. Forecasters are currently expecting a hike of half a percentage point at the next council meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/inflation-asia-tokyo-hong-kong-stock-markets-6a20173c06faedc94314bc45536e432d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos