Stocks are yet to bottom, BofA says





BofA Says S&P 500’s 17.4% Summer Rise in 41 Trading Days is a ‘Classic’ Bear Rally

The Fed still needs to work to bring inflation down and that could mean another setback for equities.

The bank found that just four large-cap stocks contributed 30% of the index’s recent gain. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> The S&P 500’s summer surge should be seen as an average bearish rally and the index remains vulnerable to falling below its recent lows, according to Bank of America. The investment bank, in its weekly Flow Show note released on Friday, looked at 43 bearish rallies, marked by gains of more than 10%, since 1929. He found that the average of these past bear market rallies was 17.2% over 39 trading days. The S&P 500 in 41 trading days was up 17.4% through the close of trading Thursday. Friday’s index moved around 4,226. “So far [a] classic bearish rally, and ultimately self-destructive rally, you think SPX > 4500 and the Fed will stop climbing?” BofA said, referring to the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign to cool the inflationary environment on warmer for four decades. The S&P 500’s jump from its June 16 low has found energy among investors who interpret Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments as a “pivot” to policymakers considering interest rate cuts. interest in the face of a slowing economy and potentially lower inflation. Headline inflation fell in Julyto 8.5% from 9.1% in June, which marked a 41-year high. Pivotal trading and the resurgence of meme stocks underscored the market’s waning fear of Fed policy. But this week, investors heard Fed officials express support for a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s September meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak next Friday at the central bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Bank of America said it believes stocks have moved closer to the top of their trading range and the market has yet to see any “ultimate lows” that could come next year. Among his reasoning, he pointed out that for every $100 of bonds the Fed bought during the COVID crisis, totaling $5 trillion, it only sold $2. [“With] inflation is expected to be 5% to 6% next spring, quantitative tightening is expected to intensify significantly in the coming months, which would be negative for credit spreads and equity multiples,” said the Bank of America Securities chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett in the Note. Meanwhile, housing trends are “already threatening”, meaning that as the Fed tightens policy further, credit, consumer and labor markets are likely to come under greater pressure, which is negative for earnings per share companies. “In short, we prefer to be long stocks at 4.5% unemployment, not 3.5% unemployment.” The july jobs report blowout showed that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. A rise in the jobless rate would dampen retail investor activity, BofA said. The S&P 500’s summer surge showed a 9.1% gain in July, the biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The rally was narrow, with BofA determining that only four stocks – Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla – contributed 30% of the S&P 500’s gain during its last rally. Large-cap tech stocks have been particularly hard hit in 2022, with investors positioning themselves for an aggressive rate-hike cycle by the Fed to combat runaway inflation. BofA said it is now “pragmatically bearish” for 2022 rather than dogmatically bearish in part because if services inflation quickly follows lower goods inflation, that would be bullish for the outlook for a lower l consumer price index below 4%. Additionally, if there is no economic recession in the United States, that is bullish for corporate earnings in “the current era of government bailouts,” the bank said. In 2022, “politicians [are] panicking and subsidizing consumer spending on energy, oil, gasoline everywhere from San Francisco to London to Berlin, regardless of the long-term climate consequences.”

