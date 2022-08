The stock market announces the end of the recession

Sotck exchange AFP via Getty Images

Here’s an important thing to remember: All recessions are backdated. If our economy is indeed one, when the NBER officially declares it, it is highly likely to be almost entirely crossed. For example, the 2008 recession, which technically started in December 2007, was not declared until December 2008 six months before the end. What happens next? You guessed it: a bull market. Historical data shows that stocks go up 9 out of 10 times a year after recessions end. Speaking of celebrating the end of a recession that hasn’t even been declared, smart money is already in the game. Trading patterns indicate that after the dormant first half, big investors are backing the truck again. Zoom out There is no clear reading of institutional flows in the sea of ​​millions of transactions, but there are some indirect gauges. One is Bloomberg’s Smart Money Feed

FLOW2

Index. It compares the first half hour of trading driven by emotional trades and market orders to the last hour, when big investors typically place their bets, in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Since mid-2021, the smart money index had fallen off the cliff. But after bottoming out in May when the S&P 500 tipped into a bear market, institutional buying quickly rebounded to its highest level in two years. It’s a big flip-flop. Just two months ago, institutional investors had the bleakest outlook in 30 years. Based on Bank of the Americas

BAC

According to a June survey, 73% of fund managers managing nearly $1 trillion in assets were pessimistic about global growth, the highest share since 1994. Additionally, BofA predicted that the S&P 500 would hit a low of 3,000 in October, 31% lower than the current level: history is not a guide to future performance, but if it did, today’s bear market would end on Oct. 19, 2022, with the S&P 500 at 3000, its analysts wrote. Look forward This does not mean that stocks are still off the hook. The Fed is far from having reached the end of this tightening cycle. Before abandoning the forecast in June, Fed officials saw rates close this year at 3.4% and the next at 3.8%. There will therefore clearly be other increases all along the line. Which, as we know, is bad for stock market valuations. Meanwhile, it is not yet clear whether inflation has really peaked. And even if it does, economists think the hardest part won’t be taming it but getting it back to the Fed’s neutral rate of around 2.5% amid inflationary forces, such as the crisis. impending energy in Europe and wider de-globalization. Ultimately, the Fed may have to resort to much more tightening than the market has anticipated. Stay ahead of market trends with Meanwhile in the markets Every day I post a story that explains what drives the markets. Subscribe here to get my analysis and stock picks delivered to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/danrunkevicius/2022/08/19/the-stock-market-calls-the-end-of-the-recession/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos