Why is the stock market down today? The Dow fell, Bed Bath & Beyond tumbled.

The stock market slumped on Friday as investors faced mixed signals from the Federal Reserve amid signs of a resilient U.S. economy.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

fell 292 points, or 0.9%, while



S&P500

fell 1.3%, and the



Nasdaq Compound

fell 2%. All three indexes ended the week down, ending four consecutive weeks of gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Stocks closed with modest gains on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell in the week ended Aug. 13, the first drop since late July, suggesting the labor market remains strong. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s monthly manufacturing index also surprisingly accelerated in August.

Strong economic data is not necessarily good news when the Federal Reserve tries to determine how much it needs to raise interest rates to curb inflation. Richmond Fed Chairman Thomas Barkin said Friday that the central would do what it takes to bring inflation down, even if it could lead to a recession.

We are committed to getting inflation back to our 2% target and doing the right thing to get there, Barkin said Friday at an event in Ocean City, Maryland.

Barkins’ comments came after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday he favored a three-quarter point hike at the Fed’s next meeting in September, continuing the rhythm of the last two meetings. Bullard said The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the central bank should continue to move quickly to a policy rate level that will put significant downward pressure on inflation.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George, however, said the case for continuing the rate hike remained strong, but added that the question of how quickly it should happen is something that My colleagues and I will continue to debate, but I think the management is pretty clear.

George told a Kansas City economics group that the Fed has done a lot, and I think we have to be very aware that our policy decisions often operate with a lag. We have to watch carefully how this goes.

Both Bullard and George are voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee, the central banks’ rate-setting committee.

The comments from the two Fed officials come ahead of the Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week, at which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak. His words will be followed closely by Wall Street.

Investors’ attention will now turn to the upcoming Jackson Hole meeting, where central bankers will have another opportunity to explain how they plan to adjust monetary policy over the coming months, said Chief Investment Officer William Huston. at Bay Street Capital Holdings in Palo Alto, California.

Europe will also have to adapt. Germany’s producer price index for July, released on Friday, jumped 37% from a year earlier, and the European Central Bank is likely to have to raise rates by at least a half -point to start mastering it.

We simply have no words to describe how out of touch the ECB is with its zero benchmark rate, wrote NatAllinace Securities Andrew Brenner.

With so much to do, the market is finally realizing that it may have gone a little too far too fast. The S&P 500 stopped near its 200-day moving average, about where technicians would expect. It’s the perfect place to take some profits, then enjoy the weekend and wait to see what the Fed has to say next week.

These stocks are moving on Friday:

Bed bath and beyond



(ticker: BBBY) fell 41% after RC Ventures, the company run by activist investor Ryan Cohen, sold its entire stake in the home goods retailer.

Applied materials



(AMAT) fell 3.4% after the semiconductor equipment maker said it expected fourth-quarter revenue of around $6.65 billion, higher than previous Wall Street estimates.

Entertainment at Madison Square Garden



(MSGE) gained 3.4% after the company said it was exploring a spinoff from its traditional live entertainment and MSG Networks business.

Bill.com



(BILL) climbed 16% after the cloud software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ forecasts and released first-quarter revenue guidance that also beat estimates.

General Motors



(GM) gained 2.5% after the company reinstated its dividend.

Deere



(DE) rose 0.5% after missing earnings expectations.

Robinhood Markets



(HOOD) fell 9% after disclosing that the number of active users fell 6% in July compared to June.

Foot locker



(FL) jumped 20% after the company beat earnings expectations and named a new CEO.

Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]