Stock market today – 8/19: Stocks end lower as rate betting heats up and inflation worries mount





Updated 4:15 PM EST Stocks ended lower on Friday as the dollar surged and oil prices tumbled as investors worried that soaring inflation in Europe, weakening growth in China and rising interest rates interest from the Fed will upset the recent rally in global markets. A dovish stance on July’s Fed policy meeting minutes, which tipped stocks toward a firmer close on Thursday, was challenged by a range of Fed policymakers amid improving data job market and the overall outperformance of the US economy relative to its global peers. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told the Wall Street Journal he sees no need to “extend interest rate hikes into next year” as he pleads for faster and bigger rate hikes that would take the Fed Funds rate in a range of 3.75% to 4% by the end of December. This was largely echoed by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said a 75 basis point rate hike next month could be a “reasonable” reaction to inflation and economic data. ‘use. “We need to get the rate to at least a neutral rate – which is around 3% – but probably into restrictive territory,” which she described as “a little above 3% this year and a little more in the future. above 3% the next”. year” during an interview with CNN International. The CME Group’s FedWatch now indicates a 45.5% probability of a 75 basis point rate hike on September 21, up from 41% in yesterday’s session. The comments, placed against worrying levels of inflation in Europe, where prices hit a two-decade high of 8.9% last month, reminded investors that the post-pandemic economy faces a myriad of challenges. challenges. One such challenge remains China, where authorities have now warned of an impending drought, adding to a list of woes in the world’s second-largest economy that has sparked talk of a People’s Bank rate cut. from China. Scroll to continue The Chinese yuan was pegged near two-year lows against the US dollar, while the dollar index rose 0.65% to trade at 108.162 against a basket of six comparable global currencies. Benchmark yields on 10-year notes, which move in the opposite direction to prices, rose 8 basis points from yesterday to 2.978%, while 2-year notes were pegged at 3.244%. European stocks fell following a troubling reading of factory gate inflation in Germany, the region’s biggest economy, fueled in part by a 105% year-on-year rise energy input prices. Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index fell 0.24% at midday in Frankfurt, following a 0.48% decline in the MSCI regional index ex-Japan in Asia. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended down 1.29%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292 points, or 0.85%, to 33,706. The tech-focused Nasdaq lost 2%. Bed, bath and beyond (BBBY) shares fell more than 40% after Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday evening indicated that Ryan Cohen, the retailer’s second largest shareholder, had completely exited his nearly 12% stake in the group. Deere & Co. (OF) Shares ended slightly higher after the farm equipment maker posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings and cut its full-year profit forecast amid continued supply chain pressures . Applied materials (HUGE) Shares fell 3.36% after the semiconductor equipment maker posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and a strong, but cautious, near-term outlook. Home deposit (HD) shares fell 1.20% after the home improvement retailer unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback program, kept its dividend in place and named new CEO Ted Decker as group chairman after stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings earlier this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-today-8-19-stocks-slide-on-rate-bets-inflation-woes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos