The stock market could not handle the uncertainty. It is better to learn how.

Call it the great uncertainty.

With the stock market bouncing back from its lows, investors should be feeling pretty good right now. They survived a bear market. They survived the fastest pace of rising interest rates in decades. They even survived what could have been a recession. And yet it only took one bad week



S&P500

first decline after four weeks of gains for doubt to return.

Like it should be. For 40 years, markets have had fairly recognizable rules. The dips were there to be purchased. And the Federal Reserve has always recovered the markets. Sure, the Fed could raise interest rates when inflation started to get too high and even cause a recession, but it would always start cutting again after doing its thing.

And when things got really bad, the Fed did whatever it took to stabilize the financial system and ensure that stocks, after falling, resumed their steady upward trajectory. No wonder buying and holding index funds have proven to be the best way to invest for decades.

The latest inflation alert changed all that. Inflation makes people feel like they can barely keep up, even when they get raises. This makes strong economic growth feel like stagnation and creates a world of mixed messages that are hard to decipher as bullish or bearish.

Sometimes this created mass confusion. Is the labor market strong? A recent survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers does not illuminate much. It revealed that 38% of respondents said hiring the right talent was a top risk, behind cybersecurity alone, while 50% said they were downsizing. Nor are the speeches of Fed governors, some of whom foresee further three-quarter-point rate hikes in the future, while others argue that the central bank should be more cautious.

Even reading the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which were released last week, felt more like a Rorschach test of our personal biases than anything that could provide guidance. July’s FOMC minutes show the Fed trying to calibrate how tight its policy will be, but gave no clear signal for September, writes Nora Szentivanyi, an economist at JP Morgan.

Optimists, of course, will point to the fact that with lower oil, gas and food prices, inflation is poised to ease. But it’s still unclear where it will stabilize or whether the Fed will insist that the core personal consumption expenditure index return to 2%. Either way, it is impossible even for the Fed to know whether it has done enough, and it will have to err on the side of inflation-fighting until the fight is won.

If so, the Fed’s bet is truly dead. As long as most investors can remember, they could count on the central bank to bail them out if the market fell too far or things got too tough. Now, the reverse may be true, if a rising market keeps financial conditions too loose to contain inflation. That’s one of the reasons why seeing meme mania return, even if it’s only for a week or two, is so concerning. When financial conditions are tight, stocks like

Bed bath and beyond



(ticker: BBBY) should not climb to 400%.

None of this implies that markets have to crash, but it does mean that investors shouldn’t rely on what has worked to keep working. Oil stocks were hot, until they weren’t. Technology was trash until everyone wanted to buy it again. Even dynamic stocks, those that have performed best over the past year and are expected to continue to gain, have failed. The



iShares Edge MSCI United States Momentum Factor

the exchange-traded fund (MTUM) fell 19% in 2022, worse than the 11% drop in the S&P 500.

It is a difficult situation. It’s a market with big drops but also big tears, forcing investors to accept low returns from index funds or try to take a more tactical approach, says Stifels Barry Bannister. He is particularly concerned that the Fed will reverse the 3-month/10-year yield curve as early as September, presaging a 2023 recession, but he also notes that stocks have generally rallied into recessions.

It’s just one more contradiction that investors will have to deal with on their way to 2022.

Write to Ben Levisohn at [email protected]