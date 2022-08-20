Market snaps into winning streak on weak global signals and profit booking – The New Indian Express





NEW DELHI: The Indian stock market ended its eight-game winning streak on Friday due to profit taking at high levels and weak global signals. The 30-stock Sensex index fell 652 points to close below the 60,000 level at 59,646 points and the Nifty closed 198 points lower at 17,758. After a flat start, benchmarks plunged sharply in the first half and remained range-bound thereafter. In line with the benchmarks, most sector indices finished lower and also followed a similar trend on the broader front. Among stocks, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj twins, Tata Steel and State Bank of India saw sharp declines, falling to 3.82% on Friday. The decline in the index has swallowed up the gains of the last three sessions and we could see further profit taking ahead. And that would be healthy after the recent surge. In addition, participants should remain cautious and favor the defensive i.e. FMCG, Pharmaceuticals over others until the trend resumes, said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research. , Religare Broking. Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Outlook, Samco Securities, said the Nifty has developed a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern, raising the possibility of a slight decline due to profit taking. The positional view of Niftys remains bullish and traders are encouraged to use the buy dip strategy. In contrast, the 17,200 zones now act as immediate support, Sheth added. The recent rally in the dollar index and FIIs turned net short have surprising bulls. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which have been buying aggressively in the Indian stock market since late July, turned net sellers on Thursday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,706 crore, according to data from the NSE. However, on Friday they became net buyers and bought shares worth Rs 1,110 crore. The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 20 paise to close at 79.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as the US Federal Reserve hinted at rate hikes in the near future. The dollar index, which gauges its strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 percent to 107.67.

