USDOT awards $104 million to Metro for 160 zero-emission electric buses





Metro received a federal grant of $104 million for the purchase and deployment of 160 battery-electric buses as well as the purchase and installation of in-route and depot charging stations. Above is a video of LA Channel 35 town on the news. Electric buses are cleaner and quieter than buses running on compressed natural gas. They help Metro achieve its goal of improving air quality in our region and producing fewer greenhouse gases that cause climate change. The grant will allow Metro to support the transition to zero-emission bus service on routes operating from Metro Divisions 9 (El Monte) and 18 (Carson), including the J (Silver) line. The grant also funds related workforce development and training activities. The subsidy, announced earlier this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation, is through a nationwide competitive process under the Federal Transportation Administration’s Low or No Emissions Subsidy Program. Metro’s board of directors has approved a goal to convert Metro’s bus fleet to zero emissions by 2030 – well ahead of the 2040 deadline for transit agencies. Line G (Orange) already has a whole fleet of electric buses. QUOTATION Metro is grateful to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his talented team at the Federal Transit Administration for providing a $104 million low- or zero-emissions grant for our agency, said board member Ara J. Najarian. Mayor of Glendale and Chairman of the Board of Metro. This grant for Metros Zero Emission Bus and Infrastructure Deployment Project will help our agency move closer to an all-electric bus fleet over the next decade. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to personally thank the Biden Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and of course our Los Angeles County Congressional delegation for supporting Metros’ successful efforts to secure these valuable federal funds. . The J Line, aka the Silver Line, is a vital link to our regional economy, but residents of Wilmington and San Pedro should never have to pay the price with their health, said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice. and 2nd Vice President of the Metro Board. Hahn. We need to tackle air pollution in our communities with every tool and technology available, and with this move to a fully electrified J-Line, we are getting there. As we navigate rising temperatures, longer and more severe droughts, and myriad other consequences of human-caused climate change, let’s not forget our commitment to future generations, the Mayor of Los Angeles said. Eric Garciatti. With the electrification of our transportation system, we have so much ground to gain in the fight against climate change, cleaner air, lower emissions and healthier communities. This historic investment brings us one step closer to our goals and strengthens our fight against climate change. We appreciate the strong support of the federal government in Metros’ commitment to converting its entire bus fleet to zero-emission electric buses, said Hilda L. Solis, Metro Board Member and Supervisor of the Los Angeles County. These federal grant funds will also be used for workforce training to operate and maintain our growing fleet of zero-emission buses, which is vitally important to providing good jobs. to those who need it most. Metros’ partnership with the US Department of Transportation has never been stronger, said Metro CEO Stephanie N. Wiggins. This grant will strengthen our agencies’ efforts to provide clean, reliable, zero-emissions bus service to millions of transit riders. Thank you to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez, members of the Los Angeles County Congressional Delegation, and the Metro Board of Directors for supporting this grant application. I can’t wait to put these new buses on the road! Like that: As Loading… Related Categories: Policy and funding, Projects

