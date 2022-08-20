Locked Assets Could Lead to High Costs for Fossil Energy Producers and Investors | MIT News





A 2021 study in the review Nature found that to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, most of the world’s known fossil fuel reserves must remain untapped. According to the study, 90% of coal and almost 60% of oil and natural gas must be stored in the ground in order to maintain a 50% chance that global warming will not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above the levels preindustrial. As the world moves away from greenhouse gas emitting activities to keep global warming well below 2C (and ideally 1.5C) in alignment with the Paris Agreement on climate change, fossil fuel companies and their investors face growing financial risks (known as transition risks), including the prospect of ending up with huge stranded assets. This ongoing transition is expected to significantly reduce fossil fuel extraction and coal-fired power plant operations, resulting in high costs including asset value losses for fossil fuel producers and shareholders. Now a new study in the review Economics of climate change led by researchers from MIT Joint Program in the Science and Politics of Global Change estimates the present value of the world’s fossil fuel assets sitting idle until 2050 under four increasingly ambitious climate policy scenarios. The least ambitious scenario (Paris Forever) assumes that the initial greenhouse gas emission reduction commitments of the Paris Agreement are maintained in perpetuity; the most stringent scenario (Net Zero 2050) adds coordinated international policy instruments aimed at achieving global net zero emissions by 2050. Powered by MIT Joint Programs model of the global economy With a detailed representation of the energy sector and energy industry assets over time, the study finds that the global net present value of untapped fossil fuel production through 2050 relative to a baseline without policy ranges from $21.5 trillion (Paris Forever) to $30.6 trillion (Net Zero 2050). The estimated global net present value of assets locked in coal-fired power generation through 2050 ranges from $1.3 trillion to $2.3 trillion. The stricter the climate policy, the greater the volume of untapped fossil fuels and, therefore, the greater the potential loss of asset value for fossil fuel owners and investors. Henry Chenresearcher at the MIT Joint Program and lead author of the studies. The analysis of the entire global economy presented in the study provides a finer-grained assessment of stranded assets than those made in previous studies. Companies and financial institutions can combine the MIT analysis with details of their own investment portfolios to assess their exposure to climate-related transition risk.

