Insightful Views from Enel, WIRES, and Others on FERC’s Transmission Planning Proposal Shared at Forum

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commissions’ proposal to overhaul its transmission planning and cost allocation rules will help increase power line development, according to Larry Gasteiger, executive director of WIRES, a trade group for utilities, network and other companies in the transport sector.

The United States needs a huge amount of new transmission to help the country meet its clean energy goals, Gasteiger said at a forum Thursday hosted by Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, a group of defense that aims to expand and modernize the North American electrical grid. The forum, which brought together a wide range of stakeholders, focused on each group’s comments on FERC’s proposal.

WIRES supports FERC’s proposed requirements for holistic transmission planning, a role for the state in allocating transmission costs, one of the toughest transmission issues, and increased transparency for local transmission projects , according to Gasteiger.

The trade group argues, however, that competition for regional transmission is not working.

Our view is that we are not doubling down on something that is a failed policy, Gasteiger said.

To the extent that the objective of the commission is to encourage the approval of a greater number of regional projects, the practical difficulties and development delays associated with the tendering processes are at odds with this objective. , said WIRES in his comments on the proposal.

Additionally, WIRES opposes FERC’s proposal to eliminate construction in progress, which allows utilities to recoup their construction and development costs from ratepayers while they build a project instead. to wait to add them to their rate base after the commissioning of the project.

CWIP helps transmission developers and protects utility customers from price shocks, according to Gasteiger.

Independent transmission monitors

Addressing another key issue, Gasteiger said WIRES is wary of the idea of ​​having independent transmission monitors to oversee transmission planning, an issue that FERC addresses in a separate procedure.

The monitors could lead to delays and disputes, according to Gasteiger. One of the last things we need in an effort to try to build the transmission in a timely manner is a lot more process, or things injected into the process that create trip wires so projects don’t move forward, said Gasteiger.

The Clean Energy Buyers Association argues that independent transmission monitors would help stimulate the development of transmission, not hinder it, Adrienne Mouton HendersonCEBA’s director of market and policy innovations, said at the forum.

I think that’s a help. I think it’s a way to plan regionally in a more sophisticated way, Mouton-Henderson said, noting that there has been opposition to independent market monitors that monitor wholesale electricity markets.

An independent transmission monitor could help protect against transmission planning and/or cost allocation proposals that may be based on discriminatory or ineffective criteria, CEBA said in his comments.

Breaking the cycle of uncertainty

FERC’s transmission proposal is closely tied to a separate proposal to relieve network interconnection queues, according to Adam Stern, Head of Regulatory Affairs for Enel North Americas. Because so few regional transmission lines are being built, the transmission system is expanding through transmission lines that interconnect generation projects to the grid, creating a cycle of uncertainty, he said.

With a lack of new transmissions, interconnect projects become larger and more expensive, knocking proposed generation projects out of interconnect queues, Stern said. This, in turn, makes network planners hesitant to include planned production in their planning models, he said.

Including all generator interconnection customers in regional planning models is necessary to find the transmission solutions that best meet all needs, said Enel, a renewable energy developer, in his comments.

Measure the benefits

The Sustainable FERC Project, a group hosted by the Natural Resources Defense Council, and other environmental groups generally support FERC’s proposal, according to John Moorethe project director.

FERC should establish a minimum set of benefits that transportation planners must consider, according to Moore. The group and others also supported the proposed scenario and portfolio planning, he said.

Failure to require transmission planning entities to plan for the multiple known and calculable benefits of transmission results in piecemeal and sometimes redundant transmission investments that can overburden producers and fail to maximize efficiency for the benefit of consumers, said Sustainable FERC. in common comments with groups like the Sierra Club and the Environmental Defense Fund. Without proper definition of benefit assessment requirements, no reform effort can succeed.

Ensure adequate planning in non-RTO areas

FERC should set minimum standards for non-regional transmission organizations where transmission planning is often an afterthought, according to Simon Mahan, executive director of the Southern Renewable Energy Associations.

Many Southern states include some form of integrated resource planning, but these processes are not robust enough to provide adequate transmission planning, SREA said in his comments. The issue is also occurring in the Midcontinent Independent System Operators Southern Region, which includes Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the group.

No time to waste

FERC faces a huge challenge in overhauling transmission planning rules, but it’s off to a rocky start with Commissioner James Danly voting against the original proposal, according to Gasteiger.

Gasteiger said he fears FERC will end up with a final rule backed by only three of the five agency commissioners, which could be less legally sustainable.

Not only does the United States need large quantities of new transmissions, it needs them in record time, he said, noting that transmission projects can take up to a decade to build.

To achieve clean energy timeline goals, you need to follow what works, Gasteiger said. Now is not the time for bold new experiments in many areas. We have to go with what we know works.