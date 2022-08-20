Check out the top highlights in US markets this week





Stock market this week (USA) US markets gave up last week’s gains and ended lower amid fears of higher interest rates after hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials. For the week, the S&P ended down 1.21%, the Dow was down 0.16% and the Nasdaq was down 2.62%. The growth-oriented technology and communication services sectors underperformed within the S&P 500. US stock market this week: stock movement this week US stock markets closed higher on Monday following a four-week winning streak. Investors shrugged off weak economic data from China and the United States. All three major stock indices ended in positive territory. Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday as market participants continued to assess the health of the US economy based on mixed economic data. Dow and the S&P 500 ended in positive territory while the Nasdaq finished in red. US stock markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors weighed the Fed’s July FOMC minutes. Additionally, retail sales data for July fell short of expectations, raising fears of a slowdown in economic growth. Wall Street closed slightly higher on Thursday following mixed earnings results from the retail sector and economic data released on Wednesday. US stocks fell Friday as Fears of rate hikes dampened investor sentiment after the Fed Chairman announced further rate hikes. About $2 trillion in options contracts expired, adding volatility to the markets. US stock market this week: major events Quarterly results: Major US companies with mega-retailers released their June quarter results during the week. Walmart’s stock price jumped above expected revenue and profit for the quarter. Nu Holdings reported healthy revenue and customer growth, while Cisco’s earnings beat analysts’ estimates. However, Target stock fell on a sharp decline in earnings as buyers reduced their discretionary buying. Fed hawkish comment: The Fed’s FOMC meeting minutes indicated aggressive rate hikes to rein in rising inflation. Additionally, Fed Chairman James Bullard recently said he would likely vote for another 0.75% interest rate hike at the Fed’s next policy meeting. This dampened investor sentiment which dragged US markets lower during the week. Monthly retail sales: Retail sales held up better than expected in July, rising 0.7% excluding the volatile gasoline and auto segments. Online sales rose sharply, while restaurant sales also increased, indicating a balance between goods and leisure spending. This suggests that growth in household consumption may remain a positive force in supporting economic output. Door-to-door sales: The housing market data is a bit discouraging. Residential housing starts and permits are down, homebuilder sentiment has fallen, and mortgage applications have fallen to their lowest level since November 2020. This trend is not surprising, as rising rates interest rate has a more immediate impact on home buying activity. You can also read: AMC Stock Split 2022: Will stock go up? Indian Market Weekly Update: Nifty Extends Gains for 5th Straight Week as Energy, FMCG Stocks Lead Rally Nu stock: Why is Softbank buying a stake in Buffett-led Nu Holdings?

