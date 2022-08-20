Stock market news: Massive short squeeze behind stock market rally shows signs of ending





A large force at the center of the two-month stock market rally is showing signs of fatigue. This is the behavior of short sellers, whose frantic efforts to unwind bearish bets created buys that fueled the $7 trillion advance. Evidence is now emerging that the process is running out of steam. Hedge funds that bet on both bullish and bearish equities all but stopped buying stocks to return to lenders this week after doing so at the fastest pace in more than two years, data shows. the prime brokerage unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Meanwhile, clients of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s hedge funds increased their short positions on Wednesday, with bets against exchange-traded funds rising the most in more than two months. The change makes sense from some technical points of view. The S&P 500 failed this week to break above a key long-term trend line, its 200-day average. A host of potentially bearish events are brewing, from the annual central bankers’ retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to the release of government data on consumer prices and employment. Hedge funds may view the June-August rally as too far, too fast, and are now licking their chops for another round of declines, said Mike Bailey, director of research at wealth management firm FBB Capital Partners. . Tactically, markets are looking a little weak right now as investors price in good inflation and news from the Fed.

AND CONTRIBUTORS Since the markets bottomed in June, computerized traders such as trend followers who are primarily active in the futures market have picked up about $100 billion worth of stocks, Morgan Stanley’s trading unit estimated, as many were exposed during the first half rout and were

taken at guard by subsequent rebound. There are still plenty of pending bearish positions, data from Morgan Stanley shows. In the spot market, while $50 billion has been covered since June, the net amount of shorts added remains high at $165 billion this year. Short-term interest among individual stocks is in the 84th percentile of a one-year range. The short basis for US equities is still not cleared, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note. With short leverage still high, there is more potential for hedge funds to short hedge. For now, however, hedge funds are taking a break. After spending the past month unwinding bearish trades at a pace last seen at the start of the pandemic bull market, JPMorgans hedge fund clients stopped hedging this week. At Goldman, hedge funds increased shorting while adding long positions on Wednesday, leading to the biggest jump in gross trading activity since markets bottomed in mid-June. Although short selling outpaced long-term buying by a ratio of 3 to 1, net selling hit a three-week high. According to Benjamin Dunn, president of Alpha Theory Advisors, the unwinding of the shorts amplified the market’s upside during the summer lull, but all this caution suggests that the downside risk is likely limited, and it potentially opens the door to new ones. gains if things start to improve. No one trusts the rally, Dunn said. We could be in a period of weakness, but by the same token a lot of people who want to sell have already sold, he added. This has been the problem for the past few months in this market. It’s nothing but positioning, almost nothing fundamental.

