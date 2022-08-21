Upcoming Stock Splits to Watch in August: Do You Own Any?

Investors watching the stock market ahead of stock splits should be aware that the four stocks Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, PDS Ltd, Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited and Kritika Wires Ltd will all have stock splits within days. to come and remaining of August. When a company lowers the face value of each share by a predetermined ratio, it issues additional shares to its existing owners through a stock split. The number of stocks on the market increases following a stock split action, but the value of an investor’s investment in that specific stock remains the same.

Steel Tubes Rama Ltd

Le conseil d’administration de la société a déclaré dans un dépôt en bourse que, conformément au règlement 42 du règlement SEBI[ListingObligationsandDisclosureRequirements)Regulations2015noussouhaitonsvousinformerquelasociétéafixélevendredi26août2022commele”Dated’enregistrement”pourdéterminerl’éligibilitédesmembresauxfinsdelasubdivisiondesactionsdelasociétéàpartirdelavaleurnominaledeRs5/-chacunentièrementlibéréjusqu’àlavaleurnominaledeRe1/-chacunentièrementlibéréLorsdelasubdivisiondelavaleurnominaledechaqueactiondeRs5/-àRé1/-touteslesfractionsrésultantdeladivisiondesactionsdecapitalserontregroupéesenactionsdecapitalentièresetcelles-willbesoldatmarketpriceandthenetproceeds(lessanycosts)willbedistributedproportionatelyasfaraspossibletothemembersconcerned”oftheCompanyfromFaceValueofRs5/-eachfullypaid-uptoFaceValueofRe1/-eachfullypaid-upUponsub-divisionoffacevalueofeachsharefromRs5/-toRe1/-allfractionsresultingfromthesub-divisionofequitysharesshallbeconsolidatedintowholeequitysharesandthesamewillbedisposedofatthemarketpriceandthenetproceeds(lessexpensesifany)concernedmembersfaraspracticallyconcernasthememberspracticallydistributedproportionallyproportioned[ListingObligationsandDisclosureRequirements)Regulations2015noussouhaitonsvousinformerquelasociétéafixélevendredi26août2022commele”Dated’enregistrement”pourdéterminerl’éligibilitédesmembresauxfinsdelasubdivisiondesactionsdelasociétéàpartirdelavaleurnominaledeRs5/-chacunentièrementlibéréjusqu’àlavaleurnominaledeRe1/-chacunentièrementlibéréLorsdelasubdivisiondelavaleurnominaledechaqueactiondeRs5/-àRé1/-touteslesfractionsrésultantdeladivisiondesactionsdecapitalserontregroupéesenactionsdecapitalentièresetcelles-ciserontcédéesauprixdumarchéetleproduitnet(moinslesfraiséventuels)seradistribuéproportionnellementcommedanslamesuredupossibleauxmembresconcernés”[ListingObligationsandDisclosureRequirements)Regulations2015wewishtoinformyouthattheCompanyhasfixedFriday26thAugust2022asthe”Recorddate”fordeterminingeligibilityofmembersforthepurposeofsubdivisionoftheequitysharesoftheCompanyfromFaceValueofRs5/-eachfullypaid-uptoFaceValueofRe1/-eachfullypaid-upUponsub-divisionoffacevalueofeachsharefromRs5/-toRe1/-allfractionsresultingfromthesub-divisionofequitysharesshallbeconsolidatedintowholeequitysharesandthesamewillbedisposedofatthemarketpriceandthenetproceeds(lessexpensesifany)willbedistributedproportionatelyasfaraspracticabletothemembersconcerned”

Shares of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, closed Friday at 574.85, up 5.00% from the previous close. Over the past year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 135.88% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 61.45% so far in 2022.

PDS Ltd

The company’s board of directors said in a filing that the company has set Monday, August 29, 2022 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the 1 equity stock split/split (a ) equity share. having a face value of 10/ each into 5 (five) equity shares with a nominal value of 2/ each, in accordance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI Registration Rules.”

On the NSE, shares of PDS Limited closed Friday at 1,700.00 each, down 1.81% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 0.81% so far in 2022.

Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited

The company’s board said in a regulatory filing that, in accordance with Reg. 42 of the Registration Regulations and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and rules thereunder, the Company has set Monday 29 August 2022 as the record date for the purposes of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the subdivision/split of the par value of the equity shares of the Company from a par value of Rs.10/- per share to a par value of Rs.1/- per share.”

On Friday, shares of Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited closed at 261.25 each, up 3.61% from the previous close. Over the past year, the stock has yielded a multibagger return of 575.94% and on a YTD basis, the stock has yielded a multibagger return of 109.50% so far in 2022.

Kritika Son Ltd.

According to Trendlyne, the board of directors of Kritika Wires Ltd. has set August 30, 2022 as the record date to assess the shareholders’ eligibility for the subdivision or split of the par value of the company’s shares from Rs. 10 per share to Rs. 2 per share.

Shares of Kritika Wires Ltd closed Friday at 105.55 each, up 4.97% from the previous close of 100.55 per share. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 81.83% so far in 2022.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less