Small cap stocks will yield a 1000% dividend after an 80% rally in 3 months. Do you own?

Dividend-paying stocks: The board of directors of Banco Products (India) Ltd, a small capitalization auto accessories company, has decided to recommend a final dividend of 1000% amounting to 20 per capital share of 2 each, subject to shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year ending June 31, 2022. The small cap company’s board of directors has also set September 7, 2022 the record date for the payment of the final dividend. . These company announcements are like the icing on the cake for its shareholders, as the stock has generated a return of around 80% for its shareholders over the past 3 months.

Informing Indian exchanges of the developments regarding the payment of the final dividend, the small cap company said: “The Board of Directors has decided to recommend a dividend of 20.00/- (1000%) per share of 2.00t each, subject to approval by the shareholders at the next Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year ending on 31.03.2022.”

“The dividend when declared at the Annual General Meeting shall be paid @ Rs.20.00 per share of the Company’s capital on or after October 12, 2022 to members whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the date book closing,” the company added in its exchange filing.

The auto accessories company has set September 15, 2022 as the deadline for shareholders to vote electronically during the electronic voting period on all resolutions set forth in the notice of 61A4GM or to vote during of the general meeting in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Ex-dividend date

As the company has set August 7, 2022 as the record date for the payment of the final dividend, shares of small cap auto accessories will trade ex-dividend on August 6, 2022.

Shares of Banco Products have trended higher over the past three months as the stock of auto accessories jumped around 125 to 225 levels each, registering an increase of almost 80% during this period.

Shares of Banco Products closed Friday with a market capitalization of 1,611 crores and its trading volume on Friday was 10,90,590, which is well above its average trading volume of 2,89,062 over the past 20 trading sessions. Its 52-week high on NSE is 229.35 each while its 52-week low is 118.10 each on NSE.

