Business
ASK THE WOMAN FOR MONEY: Not as glamorous as the stock market, but bonds are an underappreciated investment option
Dear Money Lady, I really can’t handle the stock market, so I was wondering if you could write about bond investing? Thank you, Melanie
Dear Melanie, excellent question, there are many people who feel the same way.
Bond trading seems to be less appealing to the average investor and I’m surprised how often this market is overlooked, so please ask about it. Bonds seem to get a lot of bad press and they don’t have the media feel of stock market peaks.
Let’s start with the basics, then some tips on what to look for.
Fixed income securities represent the debt offered by an issuing entity (for example: a bank or a company). Governments, companies and credit institutions finance their expansion by issuing fixed income products. Investors can buy these products, which essentially allows them to lend to the issuers, making you the creditor of the transaction, not the co-owner like you would be when buying stock in a company.
Fixed income products are certainly not as glamorous as stock trading, but don’t underestimate this market. The Canadian bond market has historically been much larger than the stock market, with $83.6 billion borrowed in the form of debt securities from Canadian governments and corporations in the first quarter of 2022 (Statistics Canada, June 2022).
This market would be at least 10 to 12 times the size of stock markets with a Canadian value of over $5 trillion in 2020.
There are many fixed income products to choose from, with varying degrees of risk and rates of return. Here’s what else you can consider besides a GIC:
1. Canadian or US treasury bills, commercial paper (CPPP), term deposits
2. Marketable bonds (non-callable federal government bonds)
3. Real return bonds (Government of Canada bonds, inflation adjusted)
4. Corporate bonds and corporate notes (choose AAA or AA ratings for long-term bonds)
5. Provincial and municipal government bonds (only available to residents of the province)
6. Mortgage bonds and collateral bonds (choose senior securities to reduce risk, first charge)
7. Strip bonds (zero coupon bonds, bought at a discount and maturing at par)
8. Foreign bonds and euro (watch exchange rates and fees)
9. Preferred securities/debentures (long term 25-99 years, market traded)
*Tax-efficient alternative to ordinary bonds thanks to the dividend credit.
The most popular and popular fixed income product remains the GIC, available at all financial institutions. It is by far one of the safest investments available. Basically, you are lending money when you invest, and the bank issuing the GIC is now legally obligated to return the principal, plus interest, to the investor, with coverage guaranteed up to $100,000 by the CDIC ( Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation).
Due to their secured nature, GICs can be used as collateral for other personal loans and can even be sold privately or through intermediaries. The term of a GIC can vary from 30 days to 10 years. Here are the different offers across Canada.
1. Guaranteed return/fixed rate GIC: non-redeemable, one-year cashable, redeemable, rate advantage, Canadian or US dollar.
2. Pay-out GICs (weekly, bi-weekly or monthly contributions)
3. Income-Generating GIC (Step-Up Rate GIC): interest rates increase over the term.
4. Index/market GICs (stock market exposure): Canadian or US markets, ESG-socially responsible.
5. Interest rate-linked GICs (linked to Canadian prime rate, floating)
Whichever fixed income product you choose, why not try a laddered portfolio plan to provide more liquidity, diversification and reduced interest rate risk. Laddered investment strategies are not new and are often used with GICs and strip bonds.
With this type of strategy, you would divide your investment in terms of one, three, five and seven years. As each portion matures, it can be reinvested or redeemed as needed.
To ensure that you always have access to the investment and have more control over the locked rates, you can opt for an annual maturation.
Good luck and best wishes,
ATML – Christine Ibbotson
(Written by Christine Ibbotson, national radio host and author of three books on finance, as well as the Canadian bestseller How to Retire Debt Free & Wealthy. Visit www.askthemoneylady.ca or send a question to [email protected])
|
Sources
2/ https://www.saltwire.com/atlantic-canada/business/ask-the-money-lady-not-as-glamorous-as-the-stock-market-but-bonds-are-an-unappreciated-investment-option-100759595/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]