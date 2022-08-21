ASK THE WOMAN FOR MONEY: Not as glamorous as the stock market, but bonds are an underappreciated investment option

Dear Money Lady, I really can’t handle the stock market, so I was wondering if you could write about bond investing? Thank you, Melanie

Dear Melanie, excellent question, there are many people who feel the same way.

Bond trading seems to be less appealing to the average investor and I’m surprised how often this market is overlooked, so please ask about it. Bonds seem to get a lot of bad press and they don’t have the media feel of stock market peaks.

Let’s start with the basics, then some tips on what to look for.

Fixed income securities represent the debt offered by an issuing entity (for example: a bank or a company). Governments, companies and credit institutions finance their expansion by issuing fixed income products. Investors can buy these products, which essentially allows them to lend to the issuers, making you the creditor of the transaction, not the co-owner like you would be when buying stock in a company.

Fixed income products are certainly not as glamorous as stock trading, but don’t underestimate this market. The Canadian bond market has historically been much larger than the stock market, with $83.6 billion borrowed in the form of debt securities from Canadian governments and corporations in the first quarter of 2022 (Statistics Canada, June 2022).

This market would be at least 10 to 12 times the size of stock markets with a Canadian value of over $5 trillion in 2020.

There are many fixed income products to choose from, with varying degrees of risk and rates of return. Here’s what else you can consider besides a GIC:

1. Canadian or US treasury bills, commercial paper (CPPP), term deposits

2. Marketable bonds (non-callable federal government bonds)

3. Real return bonds (Government of Canada bonds, inflation adjusted)

4. Corporate bonds and corporate notes (choose AAA or AA ratings for long-term bonds)

5. Provincial and municipal government bonds (only available to residents of the province)

6. Mortgage bonds and collateral bonds (choose senior securities to reduce risk, first charge)

7. Strip bonds (zero coupon bonds, bought at a discount and maturing at par)

8. Foreign bonds and euro (watch exchange rates and fees)

9. Preferred securities/debentures (long term 25-99 years, market traded)

*Tax-efficient alternative to ordinary bonds thanks to the dividend credit.

The most popular and popular fixed income product remains the GIC, available at all financial institutions. It is by far one of the safest investments available. Basically, you are lending money when you invest, and the bank issuing the GIC is now legally obligated to return the principal, plus interest, to the investor, with coverage guaranteed up to $100,000 by the CDIC ( Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation).

Due to their secured nature, GICs can be used as collateral for other personal loans and can even be sold privately or through intermediaries. The term of a GIC can vary from 30 days to 10 years. Here are the different offers across Canada.

1. Guaranteed return/fixed rate GIC: non-redeemable, one-year cashable, redeemable, rate advantage, Canadian or US dollar.

2. Pay-out GICs (weekly, bi-weekly or monthly contributions)

3. Income-Generating GIC (Step-Up Rate GIC): interest rates increase over the term.

4. Index/market GICs (stock market exposure): Canadian or US markets, ESG-socially responsible.

5. Interest rate-linked GICs (linked to Canadian prime rate, floating)

Whichever fixed income product you choose, why not try a laddered portfolio plan to provide more liquidity, diversification and reduced interest rate risk. Laddered investment strategies are not new and are often used with GICs and strip bonds.

With this type of strategy, you would divide your investment in terms of one, three, five and seven years. As each portion matures, it can be reinvested or redeemed as needed.

To ensure that you always have access to the investment and have more control over the locked rates, you can opt for an annual maturation.

Good luck and best wishes,

ATML – Christine Ibbotson

(Written by Christine Ibbotson, national radio host and author of three books on finance, as well as the Canadian bestseller How to Retire Debt Free & Wealthy. Visit www.askthemoneylady.ca or send a question to [email protected])