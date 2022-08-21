Business
Should you trade or invest in US stocks for the long term?
By Viram Shah
To begin with, it is important to understand that trading and investing are completely different activities. While trading refers to the buying and selling of stocks for short term profit, investing refers to the buying and holding of stocks for the long term. While risk-taking niche investors may indulge in trading, for retail investors looking to build long-term wealth, investing is the way to go.
An Indian investor looking to diversify their portfolio geographically may consider investing a portion of their portfolio in US stocks. Building a portfolio of US stocks requires the same strategy as building a portfolio in any market.
First of all, it is important to understand their risk appetite and investment objectives, i.e. the level of risk you are willing to take and what you want to achieve with your investment.
If you’re in your 30s and looking to build a long-term corpus for your child’s overseas education 15 years later, you may be able to take more risks. If you are approaching retirement, capital preservation may be a priority for you. If you are looking to earn regular income, you may want to invest in stocks that pay dividends.
The next step is to find companies that you understand. If you don’t understand a company or an industry, it may not be right to buy the shares of such a company. Although it is not possible to gain a very in-depth understanding of a certain industry, it is important to do a good amount of research before making an investment decision.
Once you have focused on a list of companies, you need to decide if a certain company has a competitive advantage over the others. Big tech stocks like Apple, Amazon, Google and Alphabet are popular among investors as they are the market leaders in their respective sectors.
The final step would be to look at the price of a stock. Ideally, one would like to buy a stock when its price is at its lowest, but even the most experienced investor may not get it right. Although there are many financial indicators to determine if a stock is a good buy at a certain price, there is plenty of secondary research available on the basis of which one can make a decision. If you don’t have a good idea of the right entry price into a stock, averaging the dollar cost through recurring monthly/weekly investments is the best way to start. The key to averaging is to keep investing even when the markets are down. This way you also benefit from low prices.
Additionally, you may not have the expertise to pick individual stocks either. Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) can be a good way for novice investors to start investing in US stock markets. It is possible to build a portfolio consisting solely of ETFs. While ETFs are a basket of securities much like a mutual fund, unlike mutual funds they are traded on the US stock exchange. Additionally, ETFs tend to have lower expense ratios than mutual funds because they are passively managed. For example, the Invesco QQQ ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100 index with an expense ratio of 0.20%. Therefore, thanks to it, one can invest in the top 100 Nasdaq stocks based on market capitalization by investing in a single ETF.
When choosing ETFs, one must determine the right asset allocation. With ETFs, you can gain exposure to an index such as the Nasdaq-100 or S&P 500, large or small cap stocks, sectors or themes. While index ETFs and large-cap ETFs are low-risk investment options, investors with a higher risk appetite may allocate a portion of their portfolio to small-cap ETFs. If you want exposure to themes like clean energy or electric cars, you can also do that through an ETF. By choosing the right ETFs, you can create a portfolio to achieve your long-term goals.
This year, while the YTD return of the S&P 500 is around -11.28%, the historical annualized return over the past 5 years has been 12.74%. There can be ups and downs in the markets and in individual stocks and long-term investing is essential.
(The author is co-founder and CEO, Vested Finance)
