Business
Wafa Insurance delisted from Saudi Stock Exchange after bankruptcy
RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell in the final session last week, in line with most Gulf peers, as oil prices continued to fluctuate.
The main TASI index ended down 0.2% at 12,621, while the parallel market Nomu edged up 0.2% to 21,574.
Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain and Oman all lost between 0.1 and 1.5%, while Qatar and Kuwait bucked the trend to close up 0.2%.
Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian EGX30 index gained 0.4%.
Oil prices stabilized on Friday but fell for the week on a stronger US dollar and fears that an economic slowdown would weaken demand for crude.
Brent crude settled at $96.72 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $90.77.
Stock market news
Maharah Human Resources Co. has secured SR363 million ($97 million) in financing from Saudi banks, following the completion of an acquisition in Saudi Medical Systems
National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co.s losses increased by 6% to SR15.3 million in the first half of 2022
Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. reported a 48% increase in profit for the second quarter of 2022 to SR56 million
Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co.’s board proposed a capital increase of SR60 million after the company’s first-half profit fell 19% to SR5.9 million
The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., known as MEDGULF, recorded losses of SR 131 million in the first half of 2022
Profits of Saudi Home Loans Co. increased by more than 8% to reach SR 64 million in the first half of 2022
Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. recorded losses of SR 21 million in the first half of 2022
Tourism Enterprise Co. resumed with profits amounting to SR 155,508 in the first half of 2022
Saudi Reinsurance Co.’s net profit before Zakat drops 62% to SR 14 million in H1 2022
Saudi Automotive Services Co. reported a 57% increase in first-half profit to SR38 million
Saudi-based Amiantit Co. saw its half-year losses shrink by 83% to SR10 million
Amiantits half-owned unit Tawzea Co. secured SR400m project to provide water treatment services
Jabal Omar Development Co.’s first half losses increased by 316% to SR311m
AME Co. for Medical Supplies announced a 62% increase in half-year profit to SR15 million
Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. has announced its intention to conduct an initial public offering of a 20% stake on the Saudi Stock Exchange
Canadian Medical Center Co. reported profit of SR 8 million for the first half of 2022, up 60% from the previous year
Gas Arabian Services Co.’s half-year profit jumped 16% to SR18 million
Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. Losses Shrink 82% to SR19 Million in H1 2022
SABB Takaful Co. reports a 15% increase in profit to SR 5.6 million for the first half of the year
Saudi Industrial Services Co. intends to purchase up to 10% of its common stock to be held in cash
Najran Cement Co. has appointed Waleed Al-Mousa as Chairman of the Board and Fahd Al-Rajhi as Vice Chairman
Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. turned into losses of SR20 million in the first half of 2022
Calendar
August 22, 2022
International Human Resources Co. will start trading its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange
|
