The stock market benefits from strong domestic growth | Company

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) The positive trade value and volume per foreign investors over the past month have helped maintain the recovery in the domestic stock market.

Experts said the unexpectedly strong growth of the Vietnamese market is one of the factors attracting foreign investors.

Statistics show that foreign investors bought more than 4.18 trillion VND (178.59 million USD) on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange

(HOSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) over the past month.

Head of analysis division of VNDIRECT securities firm Tran Khanh Hien said that under the guidance of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), inflation in Vietnam is at an acceptable rate.

The Vietnamese dong maintaining its strength amid the soaring US dollar has also helped boost foreign investors’ confidence in the Vietnamese marketshe continued.

Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital, argued that domestic consumption will be the main driver of Vietnam’s economy, adding that in the first half of this year, inflation-adjusted retail sales increased by 7.9 % and jumped to 11.9% in the first seven months, well above the 7% growth his company had previously forecast.

Earlier this year, Thailand’s Asia Plus Securities (ASPS) recommended increasing investment in Vietnam, citing the country’s high growth prospects based on its abundant local labor force, low minimum wage and per capita income. population constantly increasing.

The SSPA said Vietnam’s GDP growth is expected to reach 5-7% per year until 2028, surpassing both Thailand and Singapore.

At the end of last week’s session, foreign investors bought VND615.71 billion on HoSE and HNX, with shares of SSI Securities Corporation selling the most (25.4 million shares).