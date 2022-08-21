Stock markets remain calm amid Kenya election dispute

Regional stock markets defied a post-election dispute in Kenya that followed a week of vote counting.

Market trading remained normal despite controversy within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya (IEBC) after it declared William Ruto as president-elect on Monday.

Prior to the announcement, foreign investors were selling on the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE), selling a total of Kshs.502.2 million ($4.2 million) of shares in four days (from elections on August 8 on the day of the announcement, excluding weekends), according to ENS data.

However, the tide turned on August 16 when foreigners became net buyers by acquiring shares worth 25.79 million shillings ($216,722.68) on the NSE in one day.

Market regulators, however, have expressed concerns that the looming Supreme Court battle over the disputed presidential ballot poses downside risk to upside momentum. The market is still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising interest rates in developed economies.

A day after the announcement, Rutos’ main opponent, Raila Odinga, said he rejected the results because the tally did not follow the verification procedure. Markets initially ignored this, although Odinga suggested he would go to the Supreme Court to challenge Rutos’ victory. He has until Monday to file the petition, after which the Court will have 14 days to rule on the case. The stability, however, lies in the fact that incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta remains in charge until a new leader is sworn in.

There has been a slight appreciation in the market in terms of valuation, which indicates that investors are still very confident in the Kenyan market, said Geoffrey Odundo, CEO of NSE. We believe that since we have a very well-defined resolution mechanism for this event (presidential conflict) investors believe that it will follow its normal course and that they should continue to invest in the country. So I think investors are positive about it.

Kenya is basically one of the best in Africa and ranks among those looking to invest in a frontier market. So regardless of the political situation, the market will be as resilient as it is now and hope to see larger volumes as we complete this process.

During the polling period, stock turnover on the NSE fell 49% to Ksh222.34 million ($1.86 million) on August 15 from Ksh438.65 million ($3 .68 million) on August 8, while the volume of shares traded fell 52% to 9.08. million against 19.06 million during the same period.

However, the value of listed shares (market cap) increased by 3% to 2.29 trillion Ksh ($19.24 billion) from 2.22 trillion Ksh ($18.65 billion) while the figure Bond market turnover fell by 80% to Ksh 710 million ($5.96 million) from Ksh 3.63 billion ($30.5 million).

After Ruto’s declaration as president-elect on August 15, stock turnover on the NSE fell 12% to 194.77 million Ksh ($1.63 million) on August 16 from 222, 34 million Ksh ($1.86 million) on August 15, while the volume of shares traded decreased by 18% to 7.45 million shares from 9.08 million shares during the same period .

Market capitalization, however, edged up 0.13% to Ksh 2.294 trillion ($19.27 billion) from Ksh 2.291 trillion ($19.25 billion) while bond turnover increased than tripled to Ksh 2.31 billion ($19.41 million) from Ksh 710 million ($5.96 million).

Regionally, the impact of Kenya’s political developments on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE), Uganda Securities Exchange and Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has yet to be felt as investors digest the implications of the poll results and the ensuing court battles. had no problem. The market did not react to the polls. We continued to have good results from listed companies with a positive outlook, especially with the resumption of activities after the Covid-19 pandemic, said RSE Managing Director Celestin Rwabukumba.

The turnover of shares on the DSE more than eleven times reached Tsh 1.26 billion ($538,171) on August 16, from Tsh 110.15 million ($47,047.3) on August 15, while that the total market capitalization slightly decreased by 0.14% to reach Tsh 16.029 trillion ($6.84 billion). of Tsh 16.048 billion ($6.85 billion) during the same period, according to the DSE’s daily market data report.

The All Share Index (DSEI) fell 0.11% to 1,923.37 on August 16 from 1925.64 on August 15.