ETF ACWI: Global Market Review; Non-US stocks suffer a 3% drop





Matteo Colombo Global equities, as measured by the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ: ACWI) fell 2% last week as the market takes a breather after a massive rise from the lows of two months ago. US equities were the relative price winners options expiration week, with the iShares Core S&P Total US Market ETF (THIS) down just 1.4% while the iShares ACWI ex-US ETF (ACWX) gave back more than 3%. Global stocks fell 2% last week Stockcharts.com The relative strength of domestic stocks is notable. In fact, the ITOT/ACWX ratio chart is now at a new high, helped by the rising US Dollar. A strong dollar also exerts pressure Oil prices despite recent progress in the energy sectors. United States vs Rest of the World: New All-Time Highs Stockcharts.com The greenback climbed near its highest level since 2002 amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and a deepening energy crisis in Europe. U.S. Dollar Index: Quest for Best Monthly Settlement in Two Decades TradingView The benchmark natural gas price for much of Europe is the Dutch TTF contract. This energy gauge settled at an all-time high to cap off a tumultuous week for major European exchanges. On Friday, it was reported that the PPI in Germany had also reached an all-time high, according to Reuters. The surprising data point came after warmer-than-expected July inflation figures in the UK, per CNN. All the while, the United States consumer price the situation seems to be improving. All eyes will indeed be on the price development of TTF and NBP natural gas prices in Great Britain. Governments in the region may be forced to enact more aid programs to help businesses and families with home heating costs this winter. Increase in TTF natural gas output ahead of heating season TradingView The world is troubled not only by energy problems across the pond, but also by jitters in the South China Sea between the world’s second-largest economy and Taiwan. Many experts fear that an escalation between these two nations could trigger a semiconductor crisis. Chinese stocks and broader Pacific Rim stocks have unsurprisingly suffered over the past year as the tightrope strategy continues. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) and Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund (VPL) have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 SPDR Trust ETF (SPY) over the past 12 months. Troubled Waters: Stocks Plunge in China and the Pacific Y/Y Stockcharts.com It’s a lot for global investors digest. But where is ACWI right now? Is it time to stock up on action as we head into the notoriously volatile period of late August and September? I think the markets could continue to correct the rebound since mid-June. Additionally, ACWI did not hit its lower 200-day moving average like SPY and ITOT did last week, indicating relative weakness. ACWI failed in an attempt to rally above its early June 2022 high near $93. I see movement towards the $87-$88 range in play over the next few weeks – $87 and the shift was resistance in late June and July. This is a natural re-test point. The good news, in my view, is that the June 17th ACWI low at $81.26 was successfully tested on July 14th. bottom of the market. It is therefore a sign of buying in the longer term. ACWI: Short Term Downside Risks, Longer Term Support Stockcharts.com The essential Don’t be surprised to see further weakness in the ACWI as people return to their trading desks after a vacation in August. ACWI looks set to drop a little more, but this summer’s price action has helped me establish a nice low.

