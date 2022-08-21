Business
Is the stock market rally running out of gas?
Better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and July consumer inflation (CPI) data helped lift the S&P 500 more than 17% above the June low until stocks fell in the second half of last week. This is an impressive two-month rebound, with stocks recovering 57% of their 24% decline to June lows. Some have insisted that stocks never breached previous lows once they recovered more than 50% from a bear market decline, but that’s not consistent with history. So where do we go from here?
Bond yields appear to hold much of the answer to how stocks trade in the short term. The market bottom in June came just after 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields hit their recent highs. As yields have risen again, the pressure seems to be on stock prices.
The stock market as a whole is currently masking some of the impacts. Yet this is self-evident in the market segment most sensitive to rate hikes and a loss of risk appetite. As represented by AR
AR
ARKK
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Cyclical stocks had outperformed the basics as they rallied from mid-June lows. Cyclical stocks are more exposed to the economy than basic stocks. The outperformance of cyclical stocks means that the Federal Reserve is less likely to be forced to continue to aggressively raise interest rates, or that the market is looking past the economic downturn. There have been further pullbacks in the cyclical relationship to commodities during the rally, but the extent of the recent relative outperformance of commodities will need to be watched.
Bloomberg Economics’ probability of a US recession within 24 months remains at 100%. It’s been at 100% since April, so the stock market rally and cyclical outperformance has happened despite the reading. Interestingly, the probability of a recession within 12 months rose from 0% in June to nearly 31% in July. These models use a range of indicators of the financial market, the real economy and economic imbalances to measure the risk of recession. No indicator is foolproof and the analysis is complicated because stocks tend to start bouncing back before the economic data picks up.
The one-year federal funds forward rate is probably the most crucial variable, intersecting with recession probability and bond yields. This measure shows what the markets expect from the Fed Funds rate a year from now. The high reading of 4.06% in mid-June matched both the bottom of stocks and the top of Treasury yields. Expectations for the future Fed Funds rate eased but started to climb, which first manifested in pressure on the expected strong growth and expensive valuation segment of the stock market.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is hosting the annual Jackson Hole Summit this week. Historically, this has been the site of some crucial monetary policy signals, so markets will be listening for clues regarding the size and timing of rate hikes needed. The most watched speech will be President Powell’s discussion of the economic outlook on Friday. Any increase in the one-year federal funds forward rate based on hawkish comments is likely to continue downward pressure on equities and vice versa.
Given the backdrop, investors should focus on an asset allocation that provides the financial means to withstand market volatility and the likely economic downturn. In addition to holding safe and liquid assets to cover living expenses during the economic and market turmoil, this downturn should be a long-term buying opportunity for those able to increase their equity positions. However, the near term looks likely to be choppy. Within equities, investors should focus on quality companies that can survive the impending recession and prosper once the turmoil passes. A company’s ability to raise prices without destroying demand for its products is also critical. Investors should avoid the expected strong growth and expensive valuation segment of the stock market. This segment can see strong upsides, but the risk/reward ratio does not look attractive with potentially higher returns and an impending recession.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/bill_stone/2022/08/21/is-the-stock-market-rally-running-out-of-gas/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]