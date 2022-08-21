Is the stock market rally running out of gas?

The Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole summit takes place this week. Getty



Better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and July consumer inflation (CPI) data helped lift the S&P 500 more than 17% above the June low until stocks fell in the second half of last week. This is an impressive two-month rebound, with stocks recovering 57% of their 24% decline to June lows. Some have insisted that stocks never breached previous lows once they recovered more than 50% from a bear market decline, but that’s not consistent with history. So where do we go from here?

Bond yields appear to hold much of the answer to how stocks trade in the short term. The market bottom in June came just after 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields hit their recent highs. As yields have risen again, the pressure seems to be on stock prices.

S&P 500 and Treasury Yields Inverted Glenview Trust, Bloomberg



The stock market as a whole is currently masking some of the impacts. Yet this is self-evident in the market segment most sensitive to rate hikes and a loss of risk appetite. As represented by ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

AR

K Innovation ETF (ARKK

ARKK

), the segment with high expected growth and high valuation exhibits a remarkable negative correlation with returns. ARKK was 43% off its mid-June low through this week’s selloff. In evidence of the impact of rising yields, the ETF is down 62% from its 2022 high to the mid-June low. ARKK is a great example because its portfolio has negative estimated earnings for the year ahead, but is expected to have a higher long-term earnings growth rate. The ARKK portfolio also has a higher valuation, with a forward estimate enterprise value/EBITDA ratio 42 times compared to 13 times for the S&P 500.

ARK Innovation ETF and Inverted Treasury Yields Glenview Trust, Bloomberg



Cyclical stocks had outperformed the basics as they rallied from mid-June lows. Cyclical stocks are more exposed to the economy than basic stocks. The outperformance of cyclical stocks means that the Federal Reserve is less likely to be forced to continue to aggressively raise interest rates, or that the market is looking past the economic downturn. There have been further pullbacks in the cyclical relationship to commodities during the rally, but the extent of the recent relative outperformance of commodities will need to be watched.

Cyclical Equities and Returns vs. Commodities Glenview Trust, Bloomberg



Bloomberg Economics’ probability of a US recession within 24 months remains at 100%. It’s been at 100% since April, so the stock market rally and cyclical outperformance has happened despite the reading. Interestingly, the probability of a recession within 12 months rose from 0% in June to nearly 31% in July. These models use a range of indicators of the financial market, the real economy and economic imbalances to measure the risk of recession. No indicator is foolproof and the analysis is complicated because stocks tend to start bouncing back before the economic data picks up.

Probability of recession within 2 years Glenview Trust, Bloomberg



The one-year federal funds forward rate is probably the most crucial variable, intersecting with recession probability and bond yields. This measure shows what the markets expect from the Fed Funds rate a year from now. The high reading of 4.06% in mid-June matched both the bottom of stocks and the top of Treasury yields. Expectations for the future Fed Funds rate eased but started to climb, which first manifested in pressure on the expected strong growth and expensive valuation segment of the stock market.

One-Year Federal Funds Futures Rates Glenview Trust, Bloomberg



The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is hosting the annual Jackson Hole Summit this week. Historically, this has been the site of some crucial monetary policy signals, so markets will be listening for clues regarding the size and timing of rate hikes needed. The most watched speech will be President Powell’s discussion of the economic outlook on Friday. Any increase in the one-year federal funds forward rate based on hawkish comments is likely to continue downward pressure on equities and vice versa.

Given the backdrop, investors should focus on an asset allocation that provides the financial means to withstand market volatility and the likely economic downturn. In addition to holding safe and liquid assets to cover living expenses during the economic and market turmoil, this downturn should be a long-term buying opportunity for those able to increase their equity positions. However, the near term looks likely to be choppy. Within equities, investors should focus on quality companies that can survive the impending recession and prosper once the turmoil passes. A company’s ability to raise prices without destroying demand for its products is also critical. Investors should avoid the expected strong growth and expensive valuation segment of the stock market. This segment can see strong upsides, but the risk/reward ratio does not look attractive with potentially higher returns and an impending recession.