Tehran Stock Exchange suspends largest steel company for corruption





The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) has suspended Mobarakeh Steel Company following a scathing report by parliament on an alleged $3 billion corruption case.

Mahmoud Goudarzi, managing director of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), said on Saturday that trading in the company’s shares has been suspended and will not resume until further information on the company’s financial affairs becomes clear. With an estimated value of nearly 2,940 trillion rials (about $10 billion at the current exchange rate), Mobarakeh Steel is TSE’s second largest company. The report released on Thursday revealed massive corruption and mismanagement at Mobarakeh Steel Company, the largest steel producer in the Middle East and North Africa, located near the town of Mobarakeh in Isfahan province. . According to the parliament report, the company’s revenue amounted to almost 15% of the country’s budget last year. The more than 250-page report states that Mobarakeh Steel Company paid astronomical sums to various government entities, including the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the Ministry of Intelligence, the police, the public television channel (IRIB), the offices of Friday prayer imams, religious seminaries and bribed others. such as certain media, individuals and social media influencers. The company, which accounts for around 1% of Iran’s GDP, directly and indirectly employs around 350,000 people and powers more than 2,800 other large and small businesses across the country. Mobarakeh Steel is nominally private, but it is a quasi-governmental company with most of the shares held by the Organization for the Development and Rehabilitation of Mines and Mineral Industries, various private and public joint-stock companies and quasi-banks. state. The management of the company is appointed by the government. < style="display:block;padding-top:56%"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.0156%"/> A general view of the Mobarakeh steelworks Semi-Prublic (Khosoulati in Persian) is a term coined by merging the Persian words for private and public, and refers to companies that are sold to the private sector on the surface, but are owned by the government, IRGC entities, or entities under the control of the Supreme Leader in reality. Iran scored 25 points out of 100 in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) reported by Transparency International, five points lower since 2017. Iran’s new ranking places it among highly corrupt countries, including Guatemala, Guinea and Tajikistan (26), Pakistan, Miyanmar (28 ), Laos and Paraguay (30). The CPI ranks countries and territories according to the perception of corruption in their public sector. Parliament’s investigative report, covering the period 2018-2021, accuses officials from the administration of former President Hassan Rouhani, including Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, former Vice President Mohammad Nahavandian, and others for using their influence to appoint senior company officials, including members of its board of directors. It should be noted that the current parliament is dominated by hardliners who have repeatedly called for the prosecution of members of the former reformist government. The report also claims that under the previous administration, the company awarded contracts to family members of influential government officials and politicians. Tweeting with a systematic corruption hashtag, reformist politician and commentator Abbas Abdi said this means the company’s total financial violations equal 10 million rials per Iranian citizen, plus a few billion paid to the state broadcaster IRIB (IRIB) and radical news agencies to cover up . In an editorial on Saturday, the conservative Resalat newspaper argued that the report is not the final statement and that individuals can only be found guilty of corruption after all stages of legal proceedings have been completed before the revelation of their names and even figures of alleged corruption only harm the sanity of the accused and the people.

