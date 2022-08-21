Dave starts trading on Nasdaq after SPAC deal





Dave, the West Hollywood-based banking app, made its high-profile debut as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Thursday. Shares of Dave (ticker: DAVE) began trading at $8.27, giving the company a market capitalization of around $3 billion. After slumping near $7 per share, Daves stock rebounded above the $9 mark before closing the day at $8.53. The fintech startup, which is notably backed by famous billionaire investor Mark Cuban, finalized its merger Wednesday with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Chicago-based investment firm Victory Park Capital. The company is expected to raise up to $465 million in capital following the merger and is looking to use the proceeds to further grow its business, including a potential foray into crypto . Dave’s founder and CEO Jason Wilk told dot.LA that part of the reason the company decided to go public was because he personally grew tired of the distraction of having to lift private capital. We had a lot of interest in the private market, but we really thought about going public and giving the everyday retail investor the opportunity to invest in the business and grow with us, that was a very good opportunity, he said. It is easier for us to raise more capital as a public company. Sure, there are headaches in being a public company, but access to capital is much easier. Dave is part of a wave of fintech startups aiming to disrupt the retail banking industry with low-cost digital banking services. The company launched in 2017 as a financial planning app to help customers avoid the billions of dollars in overdraft fees charged each year by traditional banks. It has since expanded its offerings to include a checking account and now has 11 million customers who use its services for banking, overdraft protection, credit building and finding side gigs. Dave estimates he’s helped customers avoid nearly $1 billion in overdraft fees to date with his flagship feature, ExtraCash, and earn over $200 million in revenue through his dashboard. gig economy display, Side Hustle. As part of the IPO, Wilk and several other Dave executives rang the Nasdaq opening bell on Thursday, though the ceremony actually took place in Los Angeles several days ago, not New York. York on the day of the company’s market debut. Due to COVID-19 protocols and social distancing restrictions, the Fellowship has shipped a duplicate podium to Daves’ former offices in the Mid-Wilshire District. The podium arrived from San Francisco, where it is sometimes used for ringing ceremonies involving Silicon Valley tech companies. Although Dave moved his headquarters in October to the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Wilk and the other executives pre-recorded the bell opening ceremony at their old digs on Tuesday. It was really cool to ring the bell where we used to pump out code with just a few of us sitting around a desk or coffee table, Wilk said. Dave isn’t the only Los Angeles-based neo-bank to have sought to go public via a SPAC merger. Marina del Rey-based Aspiration, which offers banking services from an eco-friendly angle, is pursuing a similar path and aims to make its market debut by the end of March. From articles on your site Related articles on the web

