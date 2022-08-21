With a yield of 5.30%, the action of this Maharatna company should soon become ex-dividend

With a market valuation of Rs. 37,407.12 Cr., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is a large capitalization company specializing in petroleum products. HPCL is a Forbes 2000 company and an Indian government company with Maharatna status. HP Refineries, HP Retail Petrol Pumps, HP LPG Gas, HP Lubricants, HP Aviation, HP Direct Sales, HP Projects and Pipelines, HP Supplies, Operations And Distribution (SOD), HP International Trade, HP Natural Gas and Renewables Energy, HP Petrochemicals , and HP R&D are all included in the company’s business portfolio. For fiscal year 20212022, the company announced a final stock dividend of 14 per share or 140% at a par value of 10. The amount of the dividend resulted in a high dividend yield of 5.30% at the current market price of 263.70.

The company’s board of directors said in a stock filing that the 70th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of members of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL “or company”) will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) via video conference (VC “) / other audiovisual means (OAVM”) to carry out the following operations: declare a final dividend in shares of 14 per share for the financial year 2021-2022 and to appoint a director in place of Shri Vinod S Shenoy (DIN: 07632981) who is retiring on rotation and being eligible, is standing for re-appointment.”

HPCL’s Board of Directors has also informed stock exchanges that the company has announced the record date of Tuesday, August 23, 2022 for the final stock dividend for fiscal year 2021-2022 and, therefore, the final stock dividend. Equity Shares as recommended by the Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 financial year, if declared at the AGM, will be payable after deduction of applicable TDS, if any, to eligible members whose names appeared : As beneficial owners as of Tuesday August 23, 2022 according to the list of beneficial owners owners to be provided by NSDL and CDSL for shares held in electronic form; and As Members from Tuesday August 23, 2022 for shares held in physical form after consideration of valid transmission and transposition requests filed with the Company.

As the ex-dividend date falls one day before the record date, the ex-dividend date falls on August 22, 2022 according to data available on BSE.

Following HPCL’s Q1FY23 results, brokerage firm Sharekhan set a price target of 290 for stock. The brokerage’s research analysts said we believe H1FY23 will factor in the worst for the CMOs and that a gradual normalization in refining and marketing margins (led by the recent sharp drop in the price of crude oil Brent at $95/bbl) would lead to a resumption of gains. Additionally, HPCL’s valuation of 3.7x its FY2024E EPS and 0.8x its FY2024E P/BV is attractive and the FY24E DPS implies a dividend yield of 10%. Therefore, we maintain a long on HPCL but with a lower PT of 290 (reflects a lower P/E multiple given a sharp decline in refining margins).”

On the NSE, the stock had hit a 52-week high of 354.80 on Nov 15, 2021 and a 52 week low of 206.50 on June 20, 2022 indicating that at the current market price of 263.70 the stock is trading 25.67% below the 52-week high and 27.69% above the 52-week low. The stock is trading above 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at the current market price.

