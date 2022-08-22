US stocks’ summer rebound is gaining fans among investors watching the charts

NEW YORK — The rebound in U.S. equities is gaining confidence from investors studying market trends, bolstering hopes for equities in the second half of 2022.

After posting its worst first half since 1970, the S&P 500 rebounded about 15% from its mid-June low, fueled by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and hopes the economy can head off. a recession even as the Federal Reserve raises rates to tame inflation.

Past rallies in equities have been short-lived this year and many market participants believe it is too early for optimism. Federal Reserve officials have gone out of their way to stress that the central bank has a lot of work to do to bring down inflation, and the coming weeks symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, could see them push back once again. plus expectations of an accommodating monetary policy. political pivot, a narrative that helped drive stocks higher.

The S&P 500 closed down around 1.29% on Friday, ending a streak of four consecutive weekly gains.

Yet those who look to market phenomena such as breadth, momentum and trading patterns to inform their investment decisions see a more optimistic picture and are increasingly convinced that recent gains in equities do not probably won’t fade.

Several indicators “really suggest that this low we had in June is definitely more sustainable than the one we had in May or March,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at market research firm All Star Charts. “It’s a rally to lean on, not one to be feared at this stage.

Among these are measures that show the magnitude of a market move, or whether a significant amount of a stock is rising or falling in unison. A period of narrowing in magnitude late last year was a worrying sign for some investors and preceded the start of an S&P 500 decline in which stocks fell nearly 21% in the first half of the year. 2022.

This trend has reversed recently. The number of new highs on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq broke new lows last week for the first time this year on a weekly basis – an encouraging sign for Delwiche and other strategists.

The start of lasting rallies usually starts with a large percentage of stocks rallying, said Ed Clissold, chief US strategist at Ned Davis Research. The company recently increased its recommended exposure to US equities from “neutral” to “underweight” as some indicators turned positive.

Additionally, the number of S&P 500 stocks above their 50-day moving average recently reached 90%. The signal preceded big moves in the S&P 500, with the index gaining an average of 18.3% in the year after hitting the 90% threshold, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group.

The likelihood of us being higher a year from now is much higher with this blink, said Todd Sohn, technical strategist at Strategas.

A market that is rising at a gallop also tends to maintain its momentum. A rise of 15% or more in the S&P 500 in 40 trading days was followed by an additional 15.3% average gain over the next year, Delwiche said.

An important technical indicator was hit earlier this month, when the S&P 500 recovered 50% of its bear market price decline. Since World War II, the index has not hit a new low after such a move, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Some indicators do not support more gains. Analysts at BofA Global Research said stocks historically bottomed when the sum of inflation and price/earnings was below 20. That number currently stands at 28.5, the bank wrote on Wednesday.

At the same time, the U.S. Treasury yield curve typically steepens around market lows, according to Strategas’ Sohn. The current shape of the curve, however, shows that yields on shorter-dated bonds are outpacing those on many longer-dated bonds, a sign that predated past recessions. (LINK)

“We would say tactically selling more strength is warranted,” Citi strategists wrote earlier this week, noting that the S&P 500 had already hit its year-end target of 4,200.

Indeed, three previous rebounds in the S&P 500 this year have reversed for the index to mark new lows.

But All Star Charts’ Delwiche thinks that decision could be different.

“It’s more likely that we see strength beget strength,” he said.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New YorkEditing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis)