Reduce risk as the midterm elections approach





Stock market investors will soon turn their attention to the US midterm elections, Barclays says.

“The tide appears to have turned in favor of the Democrats to retain their majority in the Senate,” the bank said.

Barclays said regardless of the election outcome, stocks look set to rally at the end of the year. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Stock investors ending their summer vacation in August are still thinking about high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response with rapid and large rate hikes, but it’s not too early to start thinking about cutting risks ahead of the U.S. election in November, Barclays said. “Beware of growing political uncertainty in the United States [as] medium-term political developments in the United States could take center stage,” analysts led by Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays, said in a note released on Friday. Markets are still primarily driven by the size of the Fed rate hike in September will be as it continues to fight runaway inflation. Investors will see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, during his speech in Jackson Hole next Friday, will echo other Fed officials in being open to another quarter-point hike. But Barclays signaled a change in voting sentiment on To predicta platform used to bet on election results. “The tide appears to have turned in favor of the Democrats to retain their majority in the Senate,” the memo said. In the Senate, 35 of the 100 seats in the chamber will be in contention. “The wide margin that Republicans have enjoyed throughout the year has begun to shrink since late June, which may be due to falling gasoline prices and a still-resilient labor market that is bolstering support for Democrats,” the investment bank said. The American President Joe Biden’s top labor official touted the July jobs report, saying it highlights the U.S. economy’s ability to avoid a recession. 528,000 jobs were added to the economy last month, more than double economists’ expectations. Meanwhile, average gas prices across the country have fell below $4 per gallon for the first time since March, according to the AAA automobile club. Biden also won a tension-filled legislative victory in the Inflation Reduction Act passed. The bill he signed into law this week, among other things, allocates 370 billion dollars for climate and energy programs. Barclays said its market analysis of past midterm elections over the past 100 years shows stocks tend to perform below average when voting. However, regardless of the outcome, stock performance improves after the end of electoral contests. “[If] history repeats itself, investors should de-risk in the November election and position themselves for a year-end rally thereafter,” Barclays said. . Mid-term elections will be held on November 8. In addition to the Senate races, the 435 seats in the House of Representatives must be voted on. Before that, the Federal Open Market Committee will meet on September 20-21. Policymakers can settle for a 50 basis point rate hike or they can decide on a third consecutive and large 75 basis point hike that would bring the fed funds rate into a range of 3% to 3, 25%. Inflation was 8.5% in July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-elections-midterms-house-senate-gop-democrats-risk-2022-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos