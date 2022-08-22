Business
Stock markets: learning from the past
New variants of Covid-19 in China, US inflation, high oil prices, geopolitical tensions, all of this and more impacted investor sentiment, with the Sensex and Nifty down 9% in the during the first six months of 2022.
But instead, if you pull back, it could be a time to accumulate deeply undervalued stocks. A strong market correction often offers good upside potential. How markets have reacted to periods of weak growth in the past could provide important lessons for the future.
Financial year 2002-03
The economy slowed sharply during the 2002-2003 fiscal year. But the stock market left calendar year 2002 with gains. The Sensex rose 3.5% to 3377.28. These gains continued into 2003, with the Sensex climbing 73% to 5,838.96. In fact, May-June 2003 was a trough from which the indices continued to rise.
Despite slowing growth, investors remained optimistic about the economy showing healthy growth over the next fiscal year. Investor confidence was also supported by expectations of strong earnings reports from large companies, which had taken cost-cutting measures during the crisis.
While FII interest in India was limited during this period and the budget deficit was high at 5.28% of GDP in FY2003, domestic investors were rather optimistic about the economy.
Financial year 2008-09
Against the backdrop of the global financial crisis, India’s GDP growth fell by 9% in the previous fiscal year. During the first two quarters of 2008-2009, the economy grew by 7.8% and 7.7%, respectively, then fell to 5.8% in the third and fourth quarters.
There was a sharp correction in the stock market, with the Sensex dropping to 9328 in 2009.
However, this market contraction was short-lived, with markets gaining 17% through 2010 and Sensex closing the year above the 20,000 mark.
Although India suffered indirectly from the setback of the subprime mortgage crisis (current account deficit to GDP ratio fell to -2.33%, import cover fell to 9.8 months, fiscal deficit increased to 5.84% and FII withdrew 52,987 crore) India’s GDP held up well at 7.7% in CY08. This was proof of the resilience of the economy and recognition of this return of FIIs in CY09 by investing a net sum of 83,431 crore.
Financial year 2020-21
This is the year that Covid-19 put a damper on the global economy. Amid widespread lockdowns, India’s economy contracted by an unprecedented 7.3% in the 2020-21 financial year. But stock markets posted their strongest annual gains since 2017, with Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining around 16% in 2020.
Foreign investors continued to be bullish on India with the foreign investment to GDP ratio at 3.01 and FII inflows at 1,70,262 crore in CY20. Import coverage also remained high at 17.4 months. But the budget deficit worsened to 8.89% due to higher government spending.
Lessons learned
Market Resilience: Bad news drives markets lower, but eventually gets priced in, stocks become undervalued, and stocks start to post gains.
Outperform global markets: The Indian stock market has outperformed the rest of the world over the long term.
Between July 1991 and May 2014, Indian stock markets gained 14.5% annually, while the global stock index increased by 12.7%. Similarly, from May 2014 to July 2022, stock markets rose 12.6% annually, while the global stock index gained 10.8%.
Long-term stability: There could be short-term market volatility. But longer term, the Indian stock market has been flat, stable, bullish and resilient.
Business Resilience: During tough times, businesses actively look for ways to reduce costs and improve results. They also launch innovative products and services to generate revenue. These measures have lasting effects, increasing operational efficiency and sales for years to come.
It is natural to worry when growth declines. However, investors should remember that the Indian stock market has seen much worse. Today, India has become the fastest growing major economy in the world, with GDP growth of 8.7% in FY 2021-22 and a projected growth rate of 7.0 to 7.2% in 2022-23.
In times of volatility, investors should remember that things will get better over time, so knee-jerk reactions should be avoided. However, they should also be careful about the stocks they invest in because despite the rallies during the above periods, many stocks have languished or disappeared from the listed universe.
It is advisable to invest a large portion in large cap stocks or large cap index funds.
During market declines, accumulate stocks, MF shares in a staggered fashion and reduce stock allocation systematically when indices/stocks rise sharply. Investors should also move up the quality/capitalization curve as the bull run continues to enter higher phases.
The author is Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Published on
August 21, 2022
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/stock-markets-learning-from-the-past/article65794654.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]