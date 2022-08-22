CIB leads the stock market’s collective rise





The Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s session with a rise of 2.43% to reach 10,339.6 points. The EGX50 EWI also rose 2.15% to 1,915 points, led by the CIB which jumped more than 5% during the session. Mohamed Abdel Hakim, director of research at Faisal Brokerage, said there are strong buying forces in the stock market. Many stocks have benefited from the recent surge, especially the CIB which reached EGP 40.77 per share, in addition to the liquidity of some other flagship stocks. Elsewhere, the EGX70 EWI was up 1.68%, stable at 2,195.5 points, the capped EGX30 rose 2.02% to 12,726.3 points, and the EGX100 rose by 1.9% to reach 3,152.7 points. Abdel Hakim expects the upward trend to continue in the coming sessions of the week, with the benchmark index targeting 10,800 points. The market recorded trading values ​​of EGP 1.2 billion thanks to the circulation of 607 million shares, making 54,500 transactions, after which the shares of 111 listed companies rose and the prices of 27 shares rose. fell, while the prices of 55 shares have no currency. Foreigners were net sellers, registering EGP 31.9 million, with a share transaction rate of 2.9%, while Egyptians and Arabs were net buyers, registering EGP 26.4 million and 5.4 million respectively. million EGP, with vesting rates of 89.77% and 7.33%, respectively. Individuals made 83.73% of transactions, moving towards buying, with the exception of Arab individuals, who recorded a net purchase of 22.2 MEGP. Arab and foreign establishments were net sellers at EGP 16.7 million and EGP 28 million, respectively.





