Forget the bottom, the bear market could extend into 2023





US stocks have rallied in recent months, giving investors hope that the market has bottomed out.

But Wall Street strategists warned against trying to time the market, with further volatility to come.

The bear market could drag on until the Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates, one warned. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Bullish investors began to believe that US stock markets were recovering, after a pessimistic first half. Optimists such as Fundstrat’s Tom Lee have argued that stock prices have bottomed out and say the summer rally in major US benchmarks is a flashing sign that they will hit all-time highs before the end of 2022. The S&P 500 is up about 17% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has gained more than 20% in the past two months as of Friday morning. Traders found reason to be pleased with the Federal Reserve’s commitment to relying on data on interest rate hikes and in a weaker-than-expected July inflation printwhich eased concerns about the recession. But the biggest names on Wall Street aren’t buying it. Big bank analysts have argued that the current rebound in stocks is just a classic bear market when stocks rise sharply but just for a short period, before resuming a long-term decline. “Equities are still not cheap, despite the bear market,” Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian, equity and quantitative strategist, said in a recent research note. “In fact, they are more expensive after the S&P 500’s 17% rally from its June low, driven by lower equity prices.” It’s not a good time for investors to try to time the bottom, and disappointing economic data could send stocks lower, according to analysts like Subramanian and UBS’s Jason Draho. “Becoming more optimistic in the current highly uncertain environment makes markets more vulnerable to negative news,” said Draho, head of asset allocation for the Americas at the Swiss bank. Wall Street’s baseline scenario remains that equities won’t see a real recovery until the Fed pivots and starts cutting interest rates. The US central bank raised rates by 75 basis points in June and July in an attempt to rein in inflation, which is near its highest level in four decades. Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned investors not to bet on a pause in rate hikes anytime soon. The bank’s CIO noted that July’s strong labor market report, which showed that the United States added 528,000 jobs would give the Fed room to continue its aggressive tightening. “While inflation appears to be peaking, it is unlikely to kick in at a pace fast enough to spur the kind of sustained Fed pause that the stock market is already discounting,” Wilson said in a recent note. of research. Bank of America said this week that it expects rate hikes to continue through February 2023, with nominal interest rates hitting 4%. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said a Fed pause would likely not occur until late 2022. While it’s tempting to dive into the stock market, the consensus on Wall Street is that investors should bide their time, rather than buying indiscriminately. “The message from us for the next few months remains,” Wilson said. “The risk/reward ratio is not attractive, and this bear market remains incomplete.” Read more: Morgan Stanley: Investors shouldn’t be fooled by the bear market rally – but they should buy these 22 undervalued stocks that will beat the S&P 500 over the next year

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-bearish-wall-street-bottom-goldman-bofa-ubs-2022-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos