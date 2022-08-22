Iranian stock exchange suspends steelmaker after fraud allegations





Trading in Mobarakeh Steel Company shares has been suspended following a parliamentary report alleging $3 billion in corruption.

Tehran Stock Exchange suspended Mobarakeh Steel Company from operations [Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty]

Tehran’s stock exchange has suspended trading in Iran’s biggest steelmaker following a parliamentary report alleging corruption worth $3 billion, local media reported. The listing of Mobarakeh Steel Company shares has been suspended “due to uncertainties over information transparency”, said the general manager of the Tehran stock exchange, Mahmoud Goudarzi, quoted by the newspaper. Fars Press Agency. The company’s trading will not resume “until the necessary information is clearly obtained”, he said, according to the Saturday evening dispatch. Located in the central province of Isfahan, Mobarakeh plays a major role in Iran’s economy and is the owner of the local football team Sepahan. The company and several of its subsidiaries are subject to US Treasury Department sanctions. Fars said the decision came days after the release of a 295-page parliamentary report alleging widespread corruption among the company’s senior management between 2018 and 2021. The report accuses the company of 90 counts of wrongdoing, including fraud and influence peddling, for a total of about $3 billion, Fars said. According to the parliamentary report, which was published by several local media, the company paid huge sums of money to officials of government institutions and other influential bodies. They included figures from the intelligence and industry ministries and provincial governors’ offices, as well as the judiciary, police, state broadcaster IRIBparliamentarians and religious. In January last year, conservative Iranian lawmakers voted to launch an investigation into Mobarakeh’s affairs to examine issues such as “the reasons for its declining export volume, illegal appointments, payment of salaries exorbitant fees and the signing of ambiguous contracts”, according to the parliamentary report. . The report also accuses officials from the government of moderate former president Hassan Rohani of appointing Mobarakeh’s management team and board members. Fars said the parliamentary report had been forwarded to the judiciary for further investigation, but judicial authorities have yet to announce whether an investigation has been opened. In June, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on major state policies, called on the judiciary to “seriously” fight corruption. Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Iran 150th out of 180 countries.

