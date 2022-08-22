Tesla stock split, Peloton earnings, Fed Jackson Hole symposium tops week ahead





Investors are bracing for another busy week of corporate earnings and economic data focused on housing and consumption. The coming week will also be important for investors in AMC Entertainment, which will launch its APE shares, and Tesla, which will begin trading shares in a 3-for-1 stock split. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % Me: DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33706.74 -292.30 -0.86% SP500 S&P500 4228.48 -55.26 -1.29% I: COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12705.215054 -260.13 -2.01% On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended the week lower as fears resurfaced of a Fed rate hike in September. The Dow lost almost 300 points on the day. FOX Business takes a look at the next events likely to move Financial markets in the coming days. STOCK MARKET NEWS: GM UPDATE, BED BED AND BEYOND CRATER, STOCK SLIDE monday 8/22 Palo Alto Networks and Zoom Video Communications will kick off the week with profits after the bell. Investors will also take notice of the National Activity Index from the Chicago Federal Reserve. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % PANW PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC. 513.51 -4.34 -0.84% ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 99.50 -3.68 -3.57% In other Fed news, Lorie Logan will take over as President of the Dallas Federal Reserve. She replaces Robert Kaplan, who resigned in October following a stock market controversy. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % CMA AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 18.02 -1.42 -7.31% Additionally, AMC’s preferred stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol APE. Each APE unit represents one-hundredth of an interest in one share of AMC’s authorized Series A convertible participating preferred shares. AMC will issue one APE unit as a dividend for each common share. RISING INTEREST RATES: WHY ETFs ARE GOOD INVESTMENTS IN ROCKY TIMES tuesday 8/23 Profits will rise on Tuesday with Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dole PLC, JM Smucker, JD.com, Macy’s and Medtronic before the market open and Advance Auto Parts, Intuit, La-Z-Boy, Nordstrom, Toll Brothers and Urban Outfitters after the Bell. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % SDKs DICK SPORTING GOODS INC. 111.05 -1.42 -1.26% ALMS DOLE PLC 9.10 -0.08 -0.87% SJM THE JM SMUCKER CO. 139.89 +0.57 +0.41% J.D. JD.COM INC. 54.70 -0.49 -0.89% M MACY’S INC. 7:40 p.m. -0.92 -4.53% MTD PLC MEDTRONIC 95.00 -0.26 -0.27% AAP ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC. 207.02 -0.47 -0.23% INTU INTUIT INC. 463.95 -13.80 -2.89% LZB LA-Z-BOY INC. 29.47 -0.77 -2.55% JWN NORDSTROM INC. 24.18 -0.36 -1.47% TOL TOLL BROTHERS INC. 47.26 -1.74 -3.55% URBAN URBAN OUTFITTERS INC. 22.33 -0.71 -3.08% Housing will be at the center of economic data on Tuesday with new home sales and building permits. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will also participate in a question-and-answer session at a Wharton Minnesota Alumni Club rally. Wednesday 8/24 Petco and Brinker International will be in the spotlight before the market opens on Wednesday. Autodesk, Box, NetApp, Nvidia, Snowflake, Splunk and Victoria’s Secret will release results after the bell. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % FRAME PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY INC. 15.88 -0.85 -5.08% TO EAT BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC. 31.64 -1.64 -4.93% ADSC AUTODESK INC. 222.59 -6.27 -2.74% BOX BOX INC. 30.36 -0.60 -1.95% NTAP NETAPP INC. 74.29 -1.20 -1.59% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 178.49 -9.24 -4.92% SNOW SNOWFLAKE INC. 153.94 -7.81 -4.83% SPLKVSCO n / A n / A n / A n / A On the economic data front, investors will equate durable goods, pending home sales, weekly mortgage applications and weekly Energy Information Administration crude inventories. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % GDR RITE AID CORP. 7.71 -0.85 -9.99% Rite Aid will also host a virtual event where Chairman and CEO Heyward Donigan and Chief Financial Officer Matt Schroeder will answer questions from retail shareholders. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Thursday 8/25 Abercrombie & Fitch, Burlington Stores, Coty, Destination XL Group, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Gap, Hain Celestial Group, Peloton Interactive and Shoe Carnival will close out the week of gains before market open Thursday. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % ANF ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. 20.58 -0.65 -3.06% BURL BURLINGTON STORES 163.35 -5.63 -3.33% COTY COTY INC. 7.50 -0.32 -4.09% DXLG DESTINATION XL GROUP 4.39 +0.09 +2.09% CEO DOLLAR GENERAL CORP. 253.86 -3.80 -1.47% LTRD DOLLAR TREE INC. 167.68 -0.37 -0.22% GPS GAP INC. 10.10 -0.76 -7.00% HAIN HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC. 25:45 +0.65 +2.62% PTON INTERACTIVE PELOTON INC. 11.71 -0.95 -7.50% SCVL SHOE CARNIVAL 25.44 -0.18 -0.70% Meanwhile, Dell Technologies, Marvell Technology, Ulta Beauty, VMware and Workday will be the gains to watch after the bell. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % Dell DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 47.67 -1.27 -2.60% MURLY MARVELL TECHNOLOGY INC. 53.14 -1.41 -2.58% ULTA ULTA BEAUTY INC. 403.25 -6.00 -1.47% vmw VMWARE INC. 121.58 -0.86 -0.70% WDAY WORKDAY INC. 168.18 -4.95 -2.86% Economic data on file will include company earnings, the second estimate of GDP and the latest initial and continuing unemployment claims. The Federal Reserve will also host its annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which will bring together leading central bankers, finance ministers, academics and financial market participants from around the world. This year’s meeting, titled “Reassessing Constraints on Economics and Politics,” will run until August 27. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % TSLA TESLA INC. 890.00 -18.61 -2.05% Additionally, shares of Tesla will begin trading in its 3-for-1 stock split. Each shareholder of record as of August 17 will receive a dividend of two additional common shares for each share held, to be distributed after the close of business. markets on August 24. Friday 8/26 The end of the week for economic data will be the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % UBS UNITED BANKSHARES INC. (WEST VIRGINIA) 39.93 -0.29 -0.72% Friday also marks the last day of trading for United Bancshares before its voluntary delisting from Nasdaq. The company has taken steps to have its shares listed on the OTCQX market on or around August 29 under the symbol UBOH.

