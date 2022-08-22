The market shrugged off Biden’s tax on buyouts. Will he regret it?

US President Joe Biden hands his pen to US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and US House Majority Whip James Clyburn ( D-SC) look on after Biden signed “The Reducing Inflation Act of 2022” during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, August 16, 2022. Leah Millis | Reuters

Former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton is not a fan of the new 1% tax on share buybacks. “It’s a tax on shareholders,” Clayton recently told CNBC. If so, shareholders have not shown the same level of concern as the former SEC Chairman. As stocks posted their first weekly loss in five weeks last week, the market’s recent rally continued until the announcement that the 1% tax on redemptions had been incorporated into the reduction law. of President Biden’s inflation. The tax is half the 2% tax on buyouts that Congress had asked for when the legislation was previously attempted, and a far cry from legislation some Senate Democrats have proposed in recent years to ban the use to redemptions. When the 2% tax was being considered, many CNBC CFO Council CFOs interviewed by CNBC indicated that the tax would influence their decision-making. More than half (55%) of US CFOs said a 2% stock buyback tax would cause their company to buy back fewer of their own shares, while 40% of US CFOs said a such a tax would have “no impact” on their buyout plans. . For Clayton, changing the mindset of CFOs about the use of buybacks goes back to the more fundamental question of how US financial markets work. According to him, the tax goes against the idea of ​​the “free movement of capital” which has always been one of the greatest advantages of the American economic system. “Capital invested in new things, new ideas, is what has kept America number one in the world for raising capital,” he said. The implementation of the tax against this concept worries Clayton. “I’m always worried about anything that puts a grain on the flow of capital,” he said.

One thing is clear: the ease of use of buyouts over the past decade has become critical to the flow of capital for businesses. Any change can therefore be significant. “Many features of capital markets emerged in the context of stock buybacks being easy to do,” said Harvard Law School buyout expert Jesse Fried. Buybacks, by removing shares from the total number of shares, serve to supplement equity compensation paid in shares, shares used for mergers and acquisitions, and shares issued to raise capital. All of these actions are dilutive for existing shareholders, and buybacks can offset this effect. This is one of the reasons why the new legislation allows companies to reduce their redemption tax based on the number of shares redeemed for specific business purposes. Bruce Dravis, former chairman of the American Bar Association’s corporate governance committee, studied $1.23 trillion in buyouts at 60 Fortune 100 companies over ten years after the financial crisis. His research shows that on average: Stock-based compensation absent the buyout would have increased the number of shares to dilute shareholders by 7.6% over the base year.

The dollar value of buybacks used to offset equity compensation dilution (“compensation buybacks”) constituted 36.9% of all buybacks, just over a third.

“Pure” buybacks (buybacks that reduced the number of shares beyond stock offset) accounted for 63.1% of all buyback expenses. The opposing camps are firm in their positions, either buyouts are bad all the time or taxes are always bad, but Dravis wrote in an email that he thinks Congress did a reasonable job in acknowledging compensation. anti-dilutive that redemptions came to serve on the market. A 1% excise tax on “pure” redemptions in a company’s tax year, excluding offsetting redemptions, as well as certain other stock issues, tells Dravis that “Congress seems to have navigated well between the two camps with the IRA”. Considering all the fees associated with buyouts, it’s not even certain that a 1% excise tax would affect companies’ willingness to do pure buyouts. “Companies that authorize a pool of dollars for buybacks cannot identify the exact number of shares they will buy back market volatility, financing costs or professional fees could consume 1% or more of that money even without a 1% excise tax and the dollars spent on buybacks still add up to hundreds of billions a year,” he wrote.