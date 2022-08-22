Share market today:





House Company Market Stock Market Today: Sensex Drops Over 400 In Early Trades, Nifty Plunges Below 17,650 Stock, Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty, Aug 22, 2022: As of 9:16 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.03 points (0.67%) to 59,245.12 while the Nifty 50 crashed 120 .65 points (0.68%) at 17,637.80. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Market Today, Sensex Today, Nifty Today: Staff working in a brokerage firm based in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Sensex, Nifty Today: The benchmark BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) stock indexes opened Monday down more than 0.6%, drawing inspiration from their Asian peers. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> You have exhausted your

monthly limit of free stories. To continue reading,

register or simply log in < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> You need a subscription to continue reading.

Now available with

Freedom sale price starting from Rs 2/day. *Conditions apply < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> This premium item is currently free. Subscribe to continue reading this story. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe now to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. At 9:16 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.03 points (0.67%) at 59,245.12 while the Nifty 50 collapsed 120.65 points (0.68%) at 17,637.80 . On the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the main laggards in early trading on Monday. In contrast, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hindustan Unilver, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, ITC, NTPC and Reliance Industries were trading in the green. World Market (from Reuters) Asian stocks slid on Monday and the dollar continued to rise amid global growth angst, with most major banks continuing to hike rates, while a slight easing from China did not has only highlighted the problems in its real estate market. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell headlines a crowd of policymakers in Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks are that he will fall short of investors’ hopes of a dovish pivot on policy . MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell another 0.7%, while Chinese blue chips fell 0.1%. The South Korean KOSPI lost 0.7% while the Japanese Nikkei fell 0.6%, although it benefited from the recent sharp reversal in the yen. EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.3%, while FTSE futures fell a fraction. S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% and Nasdaq futures fell 0.5%. The S&P 500 repeatedly failed to clear its 200-day moving average around 4,320 and ended last week down 1.2%. IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd First published on: 2022-08-22 at 09:24:57 Dragon Ball Super beats Beast at the box office with $20.1 million

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/market/share-market-today-august-22-stocks-bse-sensex-nse-nifty-rupee-global-cues-8104095/lite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos